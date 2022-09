Over 60 porn websites banned by Indian government: Here is the full list

The Indian government has banned 67 more adult websites for violating the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. The Department of Telecommunications has ordered Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to the banned websites in India. While the ban on 63 websites was ordered by the Pune court, 4 pornographic websites have been blocked on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

“MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High Court) order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below-mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the…websites/URLs,” the order by DoT issued on September 24 read (via Indian Express). Also Read - China-sponsored hackers targeted Indian government, global NGOs in spoofing attack

The ban on porn websites in India could have come as a measure to curb revenge pornography posted without the consent of the person involved. However, it is unclear if the government passed the order to ban the websites after receiving complaints from people who are a part of the images and videos posted on the listed websites. Also Read - Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asks Jio, Airtel, Vi to gear up for 5G rollout in India

India’s IT Rules 2021 make it compulsory for Internet Service Providers to revoke access to websites and the content hosted, stored, or published on them, which “shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct.” With the addition of 67 websites, the total number of banned porn websites is 857.

Here is the full list of websites banned so far in India: