Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Responding to a question on the hacking of official Twitter handles and email accounts, the minister said 641 such accounts had been compromised since 2017, PTI reported. Additionally, 175 accounts were hacked in 2017, 114 in 2018, 61 in 2019, 77 in 2020, 186 in 2021, and 28 this year.

The hacking of personal and government documents has become common in almost every country. Sometimes social media accounts of prominent personalities like the Prime Minister are also hacked. When the commoner becomes a victim of hacking, cyber security companies suggest people be safe in the digital world. Still, when there are cyber-attacks on government websites and social media accounts, the matter becomes serious. Also Read - Realme C31 to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

In a new report, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur revealed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 600 social media accounts of the central government have been hacked in the last five years. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 features for hybrid work, enterprise users

In a written reply to a question regarding the government’s Twitter handle and email accounts, the minister said 641 such statements had been hacked since 2017. Thakur said that this information had been provided by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

Asked about the steps being taken by the government to prevent such hacking in the future, the minister said that CERT-in was set up to enhance cyber security. It issues alerts and advisories on the latest cyber threats and measures to avoid them regularly to ensure the safe use of digital technologies.

He said that CSIRTs are issued from time to time to the users to keep their desktop, mobile/smartphone safe and prevent phishing attacks.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 10:53 AM IST

