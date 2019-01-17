comscore
Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach: Here's how to check if your data is safe

You can even check if your email ID and password has been hacked or not by just heading to HIBP website.

  Published: January 17, 2019 6:49 PM IST
एक रिपोर्ट से पता चला है कि इस साल नवंबर तक 15,779 इंडियन वेबसाइट्स को हैकिंग का सामना करना पड़ा है। संसद भवन में इस बात की जानकारी दी गई है। यह आंकड़ा इस साल जनवरी से नवंबर के बीच का है।

While 2018 had seen big digital security breaches where the personal data of millions of people around the world was compromised, 2019 seems to be on the same path. A major data leak has been discovered by researcher TroyHunt. It seems to be one of the biggest data breaches since 2013, when around three billion Yahoo accounts were affected. The cited source asserted that database of 773 million email IDs and 21 million passwords have been leaked, which TroyHunt calls as ‘Collection #1.’

It is basically “a set of email addresses and passwords totaling 2,692,818,238 rows. It’s made up of many different individual data breaches from literally thousands of different sources,” the report stated. The report asserts that several users reported the issue to them and directed towards “a large collection of files on the popular cloud service, MEGA (the data has since been removed from the service).” The collection totaled around 12,000 with 87GB of data. “However, what I can say is that my own personal data is in there and it’s accurate; right email address and a password I used many years ago,” the report confirmed.

Additionally, you can even check if your email ID and password has been hacked or not by just heading to ‘Haveibeenpwned.com‘ aka HIBP website. If you are on the list of hacker and the website displays – Oh no — pwned! – then users are advised to change their passwords as soon as possible. If the website shows – ‘Good news – no pwnage found!’ – then your data is safe and you don’t need to worry about it.

  Published Date: January 17, 2019 6:49 PM IST

