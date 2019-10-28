comscore Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon; starting with Singapore, UAE
News

Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon; starting with Singapore, UAE

News

Soon, you’ll be able to make UPI payments when traveling abroad. The feature will reportedly be operational in 6 months.

  • Published: October 28, 2019 3:40 PM IST
upi-apps-list-bgr

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completely transformed the digital payments landscape in India. You can instantly send and receive money using simple VPA (virtual payment address). Now, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is planning to take the UPI payments service global.

Overseas UPI payments detailed

According to a report on The Economic Times, NPCI is planning to expand the payment service globally in the next six months. It will first be available in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both the countries have already started accepting India’s RuPay cards. They are now in talks to initiate UPI service too.

Taking UPI global will indeed be a big leap, considering both nations have sizeable population of Indian expatriates. Enabling UPI overseas could be a big boost for Indian traveling to these countries. Just like credit and debit cards, users will be able to pay for shopping, food and other expenses via UPI.

Growth of UPI

UPI started with a little over 21 banks on board, and currently has 141 banks. It has emerged as a major digital payments alternative over e-wallets, credit and debit cards. In the month of September 2019, there were 955 million UPI transactions recorded. These transactions were worth over Rs 1.61 lakh crore. On a yearly basis, UPI transactions have increased 2.3 times (roughly 135 percent).

“Many global companies like Facebook, Google and Xiaomi have started entering the UPI payments space, which can boost the use case of UPI payments in other geographies,” said one of the bankers told the publication. In India, popular payments services like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe use the UPI facility.

Besides peer-to-peer transfers, UPI also enables schedule payments, and pay to merchants by simply scanning a barcode. The amount is instantly debited from the user account, and debited in the recipient’s account, making the process seamless.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 28, 2019 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Messages RCS now works in India; details
News
Google Messages RCS now works in India; details
Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development: Report

News

Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development: Report

BSNL Prepaid STV worth Rs 698 launched; details and more

Telecom

BSNL Prepaid STV worth Rs 698 launched; details and more

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5

Realme C2 update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Realme C2 update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Google Messages RCS now works in India; details

Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development: Report

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5

Realme C2 update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon

News

Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon
Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more
Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report

News

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

हिंदी समाचार

Diwali के बाद दिल्ली में Air pollution बढ़ा, Air purifier का करें इस्तेमाल

Surface Duo में होगा 'वर्ल्ड क्लास' कैमरा : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

Amazon के फाउंडर Jeff Bezos फिर बने दुनिया के सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति

Moto G8 Plus कल Flipkart पर दोपहर 12 बजे इन सेल ऑफर्स के लिए बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Jio Fiber Effect: MTNL ने 1Gbps ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ किया लॉन्च

News

Google Messages RCS now works in India; details
News
Google Messages RCS now works in India; details
Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development: Report

News

Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development: Report
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5
Realme C2 update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Realme C2 update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch
Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon

News

Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon