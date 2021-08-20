OxygenOS 12 release soon: Beta testing, stable build release and more revealed

OnePlus according to a report by Android Central will launch its OnePlus 9 RT smartphone in October. The phone will offer minor upgrades to users, but one of the major takeaways from the report is that the device will be the first one to run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus 9 RT is launching in India this October and not the OnePlus 9T

OxygenOS 12 will use Oppo's ColorOS as the base and will emulate ColorOS to a bigger extent compared to the Nord 2. However, the operating system skin will continue to offer the OnePlus Launcher, Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, Scout, and Shelf features. Here we will be taking a look at everything OxygenOS 12 on top of Android 12 has to offer.

OxygenOS 12 features

According to Android Central, OxygenOS 12 will get the floating windows feature, which will work in a similar fashion to ColorOS 11 floating windows. The floating windows will be resizable, which would allow you to fit them anywhere on the screen.

OxygenOS 12 will bring in a theme store, which will be identical to the one on ColorOS. It will also get a few privacy-focused additions like setting up alerts when an app accesses your clipboard contents, ColorOS’ Private Safe feature and more. The Private Safe feature will allow you to set a privacy password and then you can lock sensitive data in the safe.

The Settings page has also been redesigned with better menu categorization. This we have already got to see in OxygenOS 11.3 on the Nord 2.

OxygenOS 12 does not bring in much of design change and it remains almost unchanged from OxygenOS 11.3.

According to the report, OnePlus till now has not released the closed beta of OxygenOS 12 because there are a number of major bugs that currently prevail.

It also states that the current internal timeline suggests that the losed beta for OxygenOS 12 will roll out by the end of August. The company has already started recruiting testers for the same. The public beta will roll out within two to three weeks following the release of the closed beta.