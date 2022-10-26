comscore OnePlus releases the OxygenOS 13 beta rollout roadmap: Full list
OxygenOS 13 beta update rollout schedule is here: Full list of phones

OnePlus on its community forum shared the rollout timeline of its OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS for its devices. Here's the full list.

  • The OxygenOS 13 beta rollout schedule includes over 15 devices.
  • The OxygenOS 13 update is based on Android 13 OS.
  • The update will be rolled to eligible devices on a batch-by-batch basis.
Image: OnePlus

OnePlus is gradually rolling out the OxygenOS 13 beta update for some of its supported devices. The recent update that was rolled was to the OnePlus 8 lineup including the 8, 8T, and 8 Pro. The OnePlus 9R and 9RT also received it this month. The brand has now confirmed the entire rollout timeline for all the supported devices. This also includes OnePlus 10T 5G and the OnePlus 9 lineup. Also Read - OnePlus starts rolling out Jio 5G support for OnePlus 10T in India

OnePlus OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline

The update schedule shared by OnePlus includes all the eligible devices including some of the ones that have already received it. This includes OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9Pro, and OnePlus 9. Here’s the full list. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

August 2022 Also Read - OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT starts receiving OxygenOS 13 Open beta update

  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Released)

September 2022

  • OnePlus 10R 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 9 5G (Released)

Starting Q4 2022

  • OnePlus 10T 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 9R 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 8 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 8T 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
  • OnePlus Niord CE 2 Lite 5G

Starting H1 2023

  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • OnePlus CE 2 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Apart from this, OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord N20 SE will get a stable update later in 2023. Also, the beta update will be released on a batch-by-batch basis and will be released to select markets. Having said that, if your OnePlus device is on the list for Q4 2022 and if you have signed up for the beta program, then you can keep checking for updates in the settings.

The Oxygen OS 13 update is based on the Android 13 OS. It brings a new Aquamorphic design offering a card-style layout and rounded corners. It also brings Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 which offers natural animations and an optimized interface. The UI also has a HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to balance performance and power consumption.

There’s also the pixelation feature for screenshots for chats. With the feature, your OnePlus device running on OxygenOS 13 will automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot, helping with privacy.

Since it is a beta update, it is bound to have some bugs so do take note of that.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 7:11 PM IST
