OxygenOS 9.0.1 for OnePlus 5 and 5T users released, includes bug fixes

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of the latest stable update of its Android-based OxygenOS for OnePlus 5 and 5T users. This new update comes just days after the company initially rolled out the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 for device owners. Similar to its previous rollouts, the company took to its official OnePlus forums to make the announcement for the new update. It has also added a change-log in the dedicated post to make it easier for users to see what is new in the update. Considering the update comes right after the initial launch, it mostly packs bug fixes that the users have reported in version 9.0.

Taking a closer look at the change-log of the new update it fixes a number of updates that OnePlus 5 and 5T users initially reported. This includes improvements in Wi-Fi connectivity, optimizations in the ‘sRGB’ display and ‘Reading’ mode. OnePlus also seems to have fixed the 4G VoLTE toggle that was reported as missing after the update by several users. Last but not least, the company also claims to have fixed instances where some users were reporting of “random reboots” when they were screen casting after the new update.

It is likely that this new update will roll out in an incremental manner. This means that the update will only reach a small number of users on the first day and if everything is fine then this update rolled out to the rest of the devices in the market. This method is used to send updates because, in case of a system breaking bug that may have slipped along with the update, the company can halt the update.

The incremental rollout will ensure that the faulty update has not reached all the users in the market at once. This new update comes right after OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 9.0.3 for OnePlus 6 device owners in the market. The company also rolled out a new update for its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T in recent days.