comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices
News

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

News

According to the change-log, the hotfix build has fixed two significant problems that users were reporting after the last update.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 9:23 AM IST
oneplus-5t-vs-oneplus-5-screen-2

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of a new update for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices in the market. The new update acts as a hotfix for the last update which means that there are not many changes in the new update when compared to the last one. According to the announcement post, this updated version brings the build number of OxygenOS to 9.0.2. The company has also shared a detailed change-log of the update in a dedicated post on its forums to make it easier for users to see what are the changes in the new update.

Similar to other update announcement posts, this post was also made by OnePlus Staff member Manu J. According to the change-log, the hotfix build has fixed two significant problems that users were reporting after the last update. The first problem here was the problems in Wi-Fi connectivity when it came to “certain third-party apps”. The second problem that the OnePlus developers fixed was physical or capacitive navigation buttons not working on OnePlus 5 devices. In addition to these important fixes, the build has also made slight changes to improve and optimize other aspects of the operating system.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The company claims to have improved the overall stability of the Wi-Fi connection with the new update along with improvements in the sRGB display mode and the dedicated reading mode. Last but not least, the company has also fixed the instances where the 4G VoLTE toggle was not present in the action bar along with random system reboots while casting the screen.

OxygenOS 9.0.1 for OnePlus 5 and 5T users released, includes bug fixes

Also Read

OxygenOS 9.0.1 for OnePlus 5 and 5T users released, includes bug fixes

The company has asked users to provide “active feedback” in case they find any issues in the latest update so that developers can further optimize the update. The update announcement post added that similar to all other updates, this one will also roll out in an incremental manner. This means that the update will reach only a handful of users on the first day and if everything is fine then the company will push it out to all other devices. In case of any hidden system-breaking bugs, the company is likely to pull the update to fix the problems.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

5

32999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

32999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 9:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999
thumb-img
News
Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme 1 January update timelines revealed
thumb-img
News
Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

News

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999

Deals

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
Upcoming OnePlus device may sport UFS 3.0 storage

News

Upcoming OnePlus device may sport UFS 3.0 storage
OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T

News

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के CEO ने कहा जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा Redmi का खुद का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

ऑनर View20 की प्री-बुकिंग 15 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, मिल रहा है जबर्दस्त प्री-बुक ऑफर

BSNL के 1,312 रुपये के प्लान में पूरे एक साल कीजिए अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग, 5GB डाटा भी

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 सीरीज 20 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

माइक्रोमैक्स Infinity-N12 रिव्यू: पावरफुल बैटरी और स्टाइलिश डिजाइन है USP

News

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
News
Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

News

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch
OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

News

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices
Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone

News

Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone