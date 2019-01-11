OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of a new update for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices in the market. The new update acts as a hotfix for the last update which means that there are not many changes in the new update when compared to the last one. According to the announcement post, this updated version brings the build number of OxygenOS to 9.0.2. The company has also shared a detailed change-log of the update in a dedicated post on its forums to make it easier for users to see what are the changes in the new update.

Similar to other update announcement posts, this post was also made by OnePlus Staff member Manu J. According to the change-log, the hotfix build has fixed two significant problems that users were reporting after the last update. The first problem here was the problems in Wi-Fi connectivity when it came to “certain third-party apps”. The second problem that the OnePlus developers fixed was physical or capacitive navigation buttons not working on OnePlus 5 devices. In addition to these important fixes, the build has also made slight changes to improve and optimize other aspects of the operating system.

The company claims to have improved the overall stability of the Wi-Fi connection with the new update along with improvements in the sRGB display mode and the dedicated reading mode. Last but not least, the company has also fixed the instances where the 4G VoLTE toggle was not present in the action bar along with random system reboots while casting the screen.

The company has asked users to provide “active feedback” in case they find any issues in the latest update so that developers can further optimize the update. The update announcement post added that similar to all other updates, this one will also roll out in an incremental manner. This means that the update will reach only a handful of users on the first day and if everything is fine then the company will push it out to all other devices. In case of any hidden system-breaking bugs, the company is likely to pull the update to fix the problems.