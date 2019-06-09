comscore OxygenOS 9.0.6 Update for OnePlus 5 and 5T | BGR India
OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T users with May 2019 Android security patch

OxygenOS 9.0.6 has also brought Quick Pairing support for Bullets Wireless 2. This will make pairing the Bullets Wireless 2 with OnePlus 5 and 5T devices a breeze.

  Published: June 9, 2019 4:07 PM IST
OnePlus 5T Lava Red 805px

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of its OxygenOS 9.0.6 for OnePlus 5 and5T users. Similar to past updates, OnePlus staff member Manu J shared the detailed change-log in a dedicated forum post. Taking a look at the forum post and the attached change-log, this update focuses on bug fixes along with a new feature. As part of the update, the company has fixed a problem with the automatic answering feature for Bluetooth headsets. Beyond this, the usual bug fixes, and system improvements, OnePlus 5 and 5T devices get the May 2019 security patch.

Talking about the new feature, OxygenOS 9.0.6 has also brought Quick Pairing support for Bullets Wireless 2. This will make pairing the Bullets Wireless 2 with OnePlus 5 and 5T devices a breeze. OnePlus also revealed that it has now integrated the Feedback took in the stable version of OxygenOS. Users can now use this to report any bugs, suggestions or feature requests with the OnePlus Community app. Similar to most OnePlus software updates, this one will also roll out in an incremental manner. So if you are just heading to the “System update” section and can’t see a new update then don’t worry.

As part of the incremental rollout, the update reaches a very small set of users on the first day. After that, the company monitors the internet for any issues, bug reports or complaints in case of a hidden bug. In case the update does not have any bug and everything is fine, OnePlus rolls out the update to a larger number of users. This ensures that in case of a faulty update rollout, only a small number of devices receive the problematic update.

Third OnePlus OxygenOS update in a week

This update comes just days after the company rolled out the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update for its latest OnePlus 7 Pro. As part of the update, the company brought a number of camera related improvements along with system bug fixes. Before this, the company rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.6 for OnePlus 6 devices and OxygenOS 9.0.14 for OnePlus 6T users. It is worth noting that the company has rolled out all these updates in just one week.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 9, 2019 4:07 PM IST

