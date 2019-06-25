OnePlus has just announced the latest Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These new builds come just less than two weeks after OnePlus rolled out the previous Open Beta builds for these devices. Similar to past updates, OnePlus staff member Manu J shared details about the update in a dedicated post on OnePlus forum. First up, the latest Open Beta builds to increase the version number to Open Beta 21 for OnePlus 6 and 13 for OnePlus 6T. The changelog of the new Open Beta builds do not indicate a major change or addition of new features.

OxygenOS Open Beta 21 and 13 changes

According to the changelog, OnePlus has made changes in three system apps in the OxygenOS Open Beta 21 and 13. The apps include the built-in Screen Recorder, Weather, and Phone app. Additionally, OnePlus also seems to have made a number of under the hood improvements. These improvements include general bug fixes and other system stability improvements. Now that we have shared details about the system improvements, let’s move on to the app updates.

The Phone app in the new Open Beta builds features better animation while switching between different pages. The company has also improved the search experience in the app with optimizations to Quick Responses. Interested users can also edit these Quick Responses that are used to decline calls. The updated builds have also added an FPS option in the built-in screen recorder for more user control.

Talking about improvements made in the Weather app, OnePlus has improved the scrolling experience while switching between pages. Users can also easily re-arrange or delete the Weather cards from multiple cities by tapping and holding them. OnePlus has also improved the user experience of the app by ensuring access to the app even without the permission to access the GPS.

This update is likely to being rolled out in a staged manner. This means that it will roll out to a very small set of users. Once that is done, OnePlus will keep a lookout for any bugs or complaints related to the latest Open Beta builds. In case there are no issues, OnePlus will roll out the update to rest of the devices. However, in case of a hidden bug, the company will halt the rollout and work on fixing the issue.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 37999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline