OnePlus has just announced the latest version of its Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6 and 6T devices. These new Open Beta builds come just two weeks after OnePlus launched the previous version. The company has updated a number of things in the new builds under the hood along with usual bug fixes. Similar to past updates, OnePlus staff member Manu J shared the details about the new builds in a post on OnePlus forums. The post also warned users that these builds are not as stable as the official OTA updates. If users want the most stable software then they should not install this on their smartphone.

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 details

Now let’s take a look at the changelog for the latest Open Beta builds. The most important portion of the update is likely to be the July 2019 Android security patch. Usually, the company is a month or two behind from the latest security patch available. OnePlus has fixed the bug with the camera while users were using the quick reply button in landscape orientation. Moving beyond the internal system, OnePlus has also made improvements to the User Interface in the File Manager. These improvements likely include optimizing the navigation bar at the bottom. The changelog also indicates improved app stability for the File Manager.

Next up is the OnePlus Switch app. Developers seem to have improved the OnePlus Switch app by adding support for more types of data migration. The last item listed in the changelog is the OnePlus Widget. The forum post states that the company has added the clock widget on the home screen. Similar to past announcements, the company asked OxygenOS Open Beta testers to report any bugs that they encounter. OnePlus stated that users can use the new OnePlus Feedback tool to report any bugs or suggestions. For the people unaware, the company has recently integrated its feedback tool inside its OnePlus Community app.

If you are an existing OnePlus Open Beta user then you will get the new builds as an OTA update. However, if you are running the stable version of OxygenOS, you can visit the OnePlus website. The company has posted detailed instructions on how to flash the Open Beta build on OnePlus 6 or 6T devices.

OnePlus 6 and 6T Specifications

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

