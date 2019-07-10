comscore OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T out now with July Android security patch
News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T out now with July Android security patch

News

Similar to past announcements, OnePlus asked OxygenOS Open Beta testers to report any bugs that they encounter. OnePlus stated that users can use the new OnePlus Feedback tool to report any bugs or suggestions.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 8:03 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple (2)

OnePlus has just announced the latest version of its Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6 and 6T devices. These new Open Beta builds come just two weeks after OnePlus launched the previous version. The company has updated a number of things in the new builds under the hood along with usual bug fixes. Similar to past updates, OnePlus staff member Manu J shared the details about the new builds in a post on OnePlus forums. The post also warned users that these builds are not as stable as the official OTA updates. If users want the most stable software then they should not install this on their smartphone.

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 details

Now let’s take a look at the changelog for the latest Open Beta builds. The most important portion of the update is likely to be the July 2019 Android security patch. Usually, the company is a month or two behind from the latest security patch available. OnePlus has fixed the bug with the camera while users were using the quick reply button in landscape orientation. Moving beyond the internal system, OnePlus has also made improvements to the User Interface in the File Manager. These improvements likely include optimizing the navigation bar at the bottom. The changelog also indicates improved app stability for the File Manager.

Next up is the OnePlus Switch app. Developers seem to have improved the OnePlus Switch app by adding support for more types of data migration. The last item listed in the changelog is the OnePlus Widget. The forum post states that the company has added the clock widget on the home screen. Similar to past announcements, the company asked OxygenOS Open Beta testers to report any bugs that they encounter. OnePlus stated that users can use the new OnePlus Feedback tool to report any bugs or suggestions. For the people unaware, the company has recently integrated its feedback tool inside its OnePlus Community app.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, specifications, and more

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, specifications, and more

If you are an existing OnePlus Open Beta user then you will get the new builds as an OTA update. However, if you are running the stable version of OxygenOS, you can visit the OnePlus website. The company has posted detailed instructions on how to flash the Open Beta build on OnePlus 6 or 6T devices.

OnePlus 6 and 6T Specifications

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T
Price 34999 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T
News
OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T
PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Gaming

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

News

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

News

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T
OnePlus Launcher gets password security option for hidden space

News

OnePlus Launcher gets password security option for hidden space
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications

News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
OnePlus One catches fire

News

OnePlus One catches fire

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 186 और 187 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान्स में किए बदलाव, अब यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Infinix Hot 7 Pro रिव्यू: 9,999 रुपये में 6GB रैम, लेकिन परफॉर्मेंस?

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impression: 14,999 रुपये में इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर क्या बनेगा कंपनी के लिए Game Changer?

Nokia 9 PureView Launched India : नोकिया ने भारत में लॉन्च किया पांच कैमरा वाला Nokia 9 PureView स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: INDvsNZ Semi finals मैच की Live Streaming ऐसे देखें

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T
News
OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T
Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

News

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report
Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

News

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price
Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio

News

Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio