OxygenOS Open Beta 24 and Open Beta 22 is out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices; packs bug fixes

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of its latest OxygenOS Open Beta builds for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users. These new builds bring the Open Beta version to 24 for OnePlus 5 users and version 22 for 5T users. OnePlus staff member Manu J who is responsible for Global Product Operations took to OnePlus forums to share the announcement in a dedicated post. He also added the change-log along with the post to make it easier for users to see the new changes in the updated builds.

Taking a closer look at the change-log, the latest Open Beta builds only serve as bug fixes, and do not bring any new functionality on the table. In terms of bug fixes, the new builds seem to have fixed “random” crashes that the audio tuner was experiencing. In addition to that, the new builds have also added “general bug fixes” in the system to improve the overall stability of the system. OnePlus also issued a warning to users as part of the announcement post that Open Beta builds are beta software in nature. This means that they may not be stable as the final updates that the company rolls out.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The company advised users who want stability to wait for the final update instead of installing the Open Beta on their devices. OnePlus also asked users who are planning to install the Open Beta builds on their devices to report any bugs with the help of the OnePlus Community app.

Users who already have installed a previous Open Beta build will get these new builds as an OTA (Over The Air) update while people running a stable version of OxygenOS will need to flash the Open Beta builds. Though, if you decide on doing so then you will not receive the stable builds and getting back to stable builds requires wiping all the data from your device. If you have not yet received the update then no need to worry as the update is gradually rolling out to all the Open Beta users.