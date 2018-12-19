comscore
OxygenOS Open Beta version 23 and 21 rolling out for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T users

This update comes a week after the company rolled out the Android Pie-based Open Beta builds to its OnePlus 5 and 5T users.

  Published: December 19, 2018 9:09 AM IST
Oneplus 5t red lava

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of the latest version of its Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users. The new builds bring the version number of Open Beta to 23 and 21 respectively. As we all know, Open Beta builds are public beta test versions for OnePlus where the company experiments with new features that it may be planning to bring to the stable version of its devices. The company shared the details of the new build in a dedicated post on its official OnePlus forums.

According to the changelog, the new update brings a number of bug fixes and optimizations to already existing features in OxygenOS. One of the most significant additions to both the builds is the addition of December 2018 Android security patch. Other changes include fixing some issues in choosing custom accent color especially when it failed to apply to the system in every second try and UI problems when users were scrolling in the app drawer with the help of the scroller. The company also made improvements to Face Unlock along with the color adaptation to the navigation bar.

Along with all these fixes for the OxygenOS operating system, the company also fixed an issue that caused the Netflix app to crash at random. This comes right after the company announced Open Beta version 9 for OnePlus 6 users in the market.

OnePlus 5, 5T get Android 9 Pie via OxygenOS open beta builds

OnePlus 5, 5T get Android 9 Pie via OxygenOS open beta builds

Taking a closer look at the Open Beta changelog, it looks like the company is working on fixing issues that its Open Beta testers were facing in the Android 9 Pie-based update. Once the company confirms that all the issues are fixed, it looks like the company may roll out the Android 9 Pie-based update to its users in coming weeks, if not days. This update comes a week after the company rolled out the Android Pie-based Open Beta builds to its OnePlus 5 and 5T users.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 9:09 AM IST

