comscore OYO planning to invest $300 million in US for growth | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OYO planning to invest $300 million over the next few years in US for growth
News

OYO planning to invest $300 million over the next few years in US for growth

News

OYO currently manages over 50 hotels in more than 35 cities in the US including Dallas, Houston, Augusta, Atlanta and Miami.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 2:14 PM IST
OYO logo

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it plans to invest $300 million (approximately Rs 2,085 crore) over the next few years in the US for growth, talent acquisition, competency building and infrastructure development. The company currently manages over 50 hotels in more than 35 cities in the US including Dallas, Houston, Augusta, Atlanta and Miami; and is looking to soon expand presence to cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a statement.

On average, it plans to add one hotel building per day. This growth will be driven by two brands – OYO Hotels and OYO Townhouse, it added. “We are already 50 plus OYO Hotels across 35 cities and 10 States and to celebrate our growth, we plan to invest $300 million over the next few years,” OYO Hotels and Homes Global COO Abhinav Sinha said.

OYO is thrilled to see its business grow in the US – company’s newest home market, he added. The company is integrating its cutting-edge technology to improve services and enrich travellers’ and city dwellers’ experiences, the statement said.

“As a full-scale hotel chain, we strive to bring real value to both real estate owners and guests – and we’re convinced there is unlimited potential for rapid growth in our newest home market, the United States,” OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said. Started in 2013, OYO Hotels and Homes has more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes in its portfolio.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

Editor's Pick

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
News
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

News

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

News

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OYO planning to invest $300 million over the next few years in US for growth

News

OYO planning to invest $300 million over the next few years in US for growth
Tech sector's expectation from Budget 2018

News

Tech sector's expectation from Budget 2018

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

Huawei ने MediaPad M6 टैबलेट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL के डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट से जुड़ी ये नई जानकारी

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
News
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification
Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

News

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode
Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

News

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q