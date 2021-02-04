comscore Airtel data leak: Reports suggest Pakistan-based hackers behind the hack
  • Home
  • News
  • Pakistan-based hackers behind the recent Airtel data leak: Report
News

Pakistan-based hackers behind the recent Airtel data leak: Report

News

An independent cybersecurity researcher has revealed that Pakistan-based hackers were behind the recent Airtel data leak of 26 lakh users.

Airtel data leak Pakistan hackers

The recent data leak of more than 26 lakh Airtel users belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir region was orchestrated by state-sponsored hackers from Pakistan, an independent cybersecurity researcher has revealed. These hackers kept creating new accounts to put the leaked data on the web and tried to sell them for $3,500 in Bitcoin (Rs 2.5 lakh approx). Also Read - Airtel beats Reliance Jio again, adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021

It was back in 2018 when the Delhi Police cyber cell had identified a Pakistan-based hacker group that hacked into the Indian government website and defaced it. The hacker group was later identified as ‘TeamLeets’, a group that is touted to be working at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), the country’s premier spy agency. Also Read - The internet is not a safe place; how to ensure your online security

“TeamLeets, which is a Pakistan-based hacking group, is behind the Airtel data leak,” independent cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told IANS when contacted. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Union Budget 2021, popular Twitter accounts banned, more

The hackers behind the data leak

It has now been revealed that the same hacking group was behind the Airtel Data leak. The hackers initially dumped the data via a domain on the internet and threatened to leak more data via a new Twitter handle that goes with the pseudonym ‘Red Rabbit Teams’.

Twitter has however restricted the account citing “unusual activity”.

After the ban, the hackers (TeamLeets) created another Twitter handle by the name ‘PANAMA-iii’, that tweeted out a fresh set of links that led to a subset of data from the original data of 26 lakh users. There are possibilities that some of that data might belong to the users from the Indian Army, the report suggests. The ‘PANAMA-iii’ account was also deleted later.

“No data leak/breach has occurred”

Airtel is still maintaining its stance that there has been no data leak. An Airtel spokesperson said that “there is no hack or breach of any Airtel system as claimed by this group”.

“This group been in touch with our security team for over 15 months now and has made varying claims in addition to posting inaccurate data from one specific region,” the spokesperson told IANS.

“Multiple stakeholders outside of Airtel have access to some data as per regulatory requirements. We have apprised all the relevant authorities of the matter to, therefore, investigate this and take appropriate action,” the company spokesperson added.

The first set of data was dumped by the hackers on a domain in December last year. The same was removed later.

“TeamLeets then created a couple of Twitter accounts to further push its agenda. It is possible that Red Rabbit Teams and ‘TeamLeets’ are two sides of the same coin or are working together,” Rajaharia informed.

The report also goes on to add that the hackers wanted to sell the data but could not succeed. Hence, they dumped the data on the internet. What’s befuddling is that the data was dumped on public portals and not on the Dark Web.

with inputs from IANS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2021 9:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
News
Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
Best Android smartphones under Rs 15,000 with 6000mAh battery

Photo Gallery

Best Android smartphones under Rs 15,000 with 6000mAh battery

Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

News

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

FAU-G, made in India PUBG alternative, now available globally

Gaming

FAU-G, made in India PUBG alternative, now available globally

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

Vivo S7t launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

Airtel adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021 than Reliance Jio

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
Airtel adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021 than Reliance Jio

News

Airtel adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021 than Reliance Jio
Follow these steps to stay safe while browsing the internet

How To

Follow these steps to stay safe while browsing the internet
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news

News

Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
Airtel announces its network is now 5G ready in India

Telecom

Airtel announces its network is now 5G ready in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India update: PUBG Mobile Lite ग्लोबल वर्जन को मिला 0.20.0 अपडेट, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

BSNL ने Rs 199 पोस्टपेड प्लान किया रिवाइज, अब किसी भी नंबर पर करें अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

Samsung Level U2 वायरलेस ईयरफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 500 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ

Fossil Gen 5E स्मार्टफोन भारत में 18,490 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

POCO F2 होगा Redmi K40 का ग्लोबल वर्जन! सामने आई TUV लिस्टिंग

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
News
Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

News

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale
Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

News

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more
Vivo S7t launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

News

Vivo S7t launched: Price, specifications, availability and more
Airtel adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021 than Reliance Jio

News

Airtel adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021 than Reliance Jio

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers