comscore Pakistan bans dating apps, gives final warning to tiktok | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Pakistan blocks dating apps after giving final warning to TikTok
News

Pakistan blocks dating apps after giving final warning to TikTok

News

The country's government sent out notices to the app companies earlier this year but didn't hear back from them.

  • Published: September 5, 2020 7:54 PM IST
tinder-1

The Government of Pakistan has blocked popular dating apps like Tinder, Grindr, and few others. These apps have been accused of not adhering to the local laws and sharing indecent content on the internet. In fact, the Ministry has also sent out notices to these companies. Asking them to remove dating services and live streaming from the apps. Also Read - Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020

This action was forced on these apps because, according to Pakistan laws, homosexuality and extra-marital relationships are illegal. However, after failing to hear back from these platforms in the given time, the government had no choice but to block its availability for the users in the country. Also Read - Chinese database leaks 42.5 million records from different dating apps: Report

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

And including these dating apps, the country’s regime had also issued a final notice to TikTok. The short video platform was asked to remove indecent content. Which is the reason, Bigo Live was blocked for over a week earlier this year. Also Read - Indian youth prefer dating apps over matrimonial sites: Survey

Digital critics have alleged that the Pakistan government is using new legislation to restrict freedom of expression on the internet. That’s not all, they are also claiming the Government is taking down content that criticizes the government or the country’s military. It’ll be intriguing to see if they end up taking strict action against all these platforms. This includes YouTube as well.

Pakistan bans PUBG for being addictive

A few months back, the Pakistan government has decided to ban PUBG Mobile along with the other versions. Though from the reasons shared by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, this has nothing to do with anti-China sentiment. According to their statement, PUBG is addictive as well as a waste of time for children.

The government had received several complaints from a different section of society. And all of them believe the game has a harmful effect on player health. PTA apparently sought feedback about PUBG by July 10, after which it will decide if the ban stays in place.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 5, 2020 7:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications
News
Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications
Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

News

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

News

Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online

Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

News

Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

News

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well
Instagram makes it easier to get Reels on Android phone

News

Instagram makes it easier to get Reels on Android phone
PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store

Gaming

PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store
FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban
PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best

Opinions

PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fibre Effect: Airtel अब मौजूदा सब्सक्राइबर्स को देगा अनलिमिटिड डाटा

OnePlus Clover फोन Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM के साथ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Mi TV Horizon Edition की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 43-inch LED Display के साथ होगा 20W स्पीकर

PUBG Mobile ban in India : कंपनी को 2 दिन में लगी 34 अरब डॉलर की चपत

Teacher's Day 2020 पर Google ने बनाया Doodle, जानें Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan के बारे में...

Latest Videos

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

News

Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications
News
Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications
Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

News

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well
Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

News

Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10
Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

News

Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers