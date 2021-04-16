Pakistan blocks Facebook, Twitter and other social media apps until 3 pm

The Pakistan government has blocked all social media platforms within the country until 3 pm today. The ban comes on the account of maintaining the law and order in the country following violent protests by a banned religious party. The ban applies to popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Also Read - Beware of these common Facebook scams, know how to spot and avoid them

Users in Pakistan will be able to access these social media sites after 3 pm. Several reports mention that the government has given directives to these social media platforms to remove violent and offensive content. Also Read - Instagram to let users choose if they want to hide 'Likes' on their posts

Pakistan blocks social media today

Pakistan’s telecom regulatory authority body earlier blocked TikTok for failing to filter offensive and immoral content on the platform. At the time, it was said that the ban was imposed owing to several complaints against the immoral and indecent content on the social platform. Additionally, the PTA also warned apps like PUBG, dating apps and YouTube to ban content or else face operation ban. Also Read - Facebook's second attempt at dating is a video-based Sparked app

Pakistan’s neighbour India also implemented similar laws earlier this year to flag offensive content on social media. The Indian government came closer to ban Twitter in India following the latter’s decision to uphold the freedom of speech.

Last year, the Indian government banned TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and hundreds of other Chinese origin/based apps on the account of the border dispute with China. The apps still remain banned and the government is unwilling to let these apps operate in the country unless they base their data storage in India.

TikTok and PUBG Mobile bans had a substantial impact on Indian users. The removal of TikTok saw other players like Instagram and MX Player take over the short video platform arena. PUBG Mobile’s ban saw its publisher try to release the game under a different banner but has so far not found luck with approvals. Players, however, have been able to play the game with VPN access as well as download updates via websites.