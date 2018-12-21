comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad dedicated a Google doodle on his 84th birthday
News

Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad dedicated a Google doodle on his 84th birthday

News

At the peak of his career, Mohammad was considered to be among the greatest batsmen of all time.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 11:10 AM IST
hanif-mohammad-google-doodle

Google Doodles – the temporary alternations of Google’s logo – have become one of the most-recognized aspects of the search engine’s homepage. The newest Google Doodle commemorates the birthday of late Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad, who would’ve turned 84 today. Unsurprisingly, the doodle is only visible on the Google Pakistan page.

The doodle shows Mohammad swinging his bat (in place of the second ‘o’ in Google’s logo), with cricket fans holding placards behind him. Just above that is the number 337, highlighting perhaps the most famous score attained by the cricketer. As is always the case, the doodle can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and even via email. All you have to do is click on the icon of the social media service on which you’d like to share it.

Born in 1934, Mohammad played a total of 55 test matches for Pakistan’s cricket team, in a career spanning 17 years. He became the first cricketer from Pakistan to score a triple century, and held the record for the highest individual score (499 runs) for more than 35 years.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

That’s not all. During a test match between Pakistan and West Indies in 1957-58, he scored 337 runs, which resulted in the match ending in a draw. For this, Mohammad remained at the crease for an amazing 16 hours, a record in the history of Test matches that stands even today.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

At the peak of his career, Hanif Mohammad was considered one of the best batsmen in the world, even though he played at a time when Pakistan wasn’t really that much involved in Test cricket. For his accomplishments, Mohammad was honored with the nickname ‘Original Little Master’ by ESPNcricinfo.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
thumb-img
News
Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
Google denies it altered YouTube code to slow down Microsoft Edge

News

Google denies it altered YouTube code to slow down Microsoft Edge
Facebook and Google start blocking search keywords related to child porn

News

Facebook and Google start blocking search keywords related to child porn
Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad dedicated a Google doodle on his 84th birthday

News

Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad dedicated a Google doodle on his 84th birthday
Google Doodle marks Winter Solstice 2018

News

Google Doodle marks Winter Solstice 2018

हिंदी समाचार

जर्मनी में iPhone 7 और iPhone 8 की सेल पर रोक: रिपोर्ट

फेसबुक, गूगल, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट और याहू चाइल्ड पोर्न से जुड़े सर्च वर्ड कर रहे हैं ब्लॉक

अब यूजर्स व्हॉट्सएप से कर सकेंगे पैसे ट्रांसफर!, FACEBOOK बना रहा है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी

OnePlus 6T के लिए OxygenOS 9.0.10 Open Beta 1 हुआ रिलीज

Tata Docomo में ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर मिनिमम प्लान, डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग का बेनिफिट

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
News
Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

News

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

News

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

News

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24