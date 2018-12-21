Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad dedicated a Google doodle on his 84th birthday

Google Doodles – the temporary alternations of Google’s logo – have become one of the most-recognized aspects of the search engine’s homepage. The newest Google Doodle commemorates the birthday of late Pakistani cricketer Hanif Mohammad, who would’ve turned 84 today. Unsurprisingly, the doodle is only visible on the Google Pakistan page.

The doodle shows Mohammad swinging his bat (in place of the second ‘o’ in Google’s logo), with cricket fans holding placards behind him. Just above that is the number 337, highlighting perhaps the most famous score attained by the cricketer. As is always the case, the doodle can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and even via email. All you have to do is click on the icon of the social media service on which you’d like to share it.

Born in 1934, Mohammad played a total of 55 test matches for Pakistan’s cricket team, in a career spanning 17 years. He became the first cricketer from Pakistan to score a triple century, and held the record for the highest individual score (499 runs) for more than 35 years.

That’s not all. During a test match between Pakistan and West Indies in 1957-58, he scored 337 runs, which resulted in the match ending in a draw. For this, Mohammad remained at the crease for an amazing 16 hours, a record in the history of Test matches that stands even today.

At the peak of his career, Hanif Mohammad was considered one of the best batsmen in the world, even though he played at a time when Pakistan wasn’t really that much involved in Test cricket. For his accomplishments, Mohammad was honored with the nickname ‘Original Little Master’ by ESPNcricinfo.