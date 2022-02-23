comscore PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app
  • Home
  • News
  • PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app
News

PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app

News

A new report reveals that hundreds of users have discovered unaccounted outstanding loans on their credit history records from IndiaBulls-owned fintech platform Dhani. One requires PAN and address proof details to get a loan via the Dhani app.

  • Updated: February 23, 2022 12:12 PM IST
pan-card

From actor Sunny Leone to journalist Aditya Kalra, many have suffered from PAN identity theft in the last couple of days. A new report from IANS reveals, hundreds of users have discovered unaccounted outstanding loans on their credit history records from IndiaBulls-owned fintech platform Dhani. One requires PAN and address proof details to get a loan via the Dhani app. Also Read - One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

As per the report, in most instances, PAN cardholders discovered the outstanding loan while checking their CIBIL history. The loan was sanctioned by Dhani on their PAN details without their consent. Also Read - How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

Journalist Aditya Kalra recently faced the same issue and took to Twitter to reveal the matter. “Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN,” Kalra’s tweet noted. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking last day: How to link PAN with Aadhaar number online or via SMS

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone also recently claimed to be the target of identity theft on Dhani. “This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and F****d my CIBIL score (SIC),” Leone said in an official statement.

Hundreds of users have also posted on Twitter that never applied for any loan from Dhani app and yet, they were receiving calls from the company representatives to pay back the amount. Commenting on the matter, Dhani has said it is investigating the matter and is “weighing all complaints to see if it was a case of identity theft and rectifying records in the credit bureaus”.

According to reports, the company was also working with global security platform G-defence to re-verify each device against a specific customer and PAN through various data fields.

Formerly known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance Limited, Dhani Loans and Services disburses personal loans and loans to small and medium businesses sans any deposits.

A person can avail of loans from Dhani by giving only PAN card details and address proof as documents. The Dhani app has over 5 crore downloads on the Google Play Store.

Independent cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told IANS that last year, millions of PAN card data were stolen by hackers and at least 1.5 lakh PAN cards were put on Dark Web for sale by one such hacker.

“Cyber-criminals and people who have access to this leaked PAN data may be misusing it to secure loans via Dhani app and the victims have no idea. The whole episode should be properly investigated by the concerned authorities,” Rajaharia told IANS.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 12:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 23, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Spotify's Car Thing, an in-car entertainment unit, is now available for purchase in the US
Apps
Spotify's Car Thing, an in-car entertainment unit, is now available for purchase in the US
PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app

News

PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app

Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally: Check price, specs, features

Mobiles

Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally: Check price, specs, features

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2

Gaming

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2

Realme 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app

Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally: Check price, specs, features

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app

News

PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app
One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

News

One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works
How to correct/ change name on PAN card online

How To

How to correct/ change name on PAN card online
How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps
How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO ने पेश किए तीन धांसू फोन, मिलेगा 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग और दमदार प्रोसेसर

फेसबुक के लिए इंस्टाग्राम रील्स ग्लोबली हुआ रोल आउट, टिक टॉक को मिलेगी चुनौती

Realme Narzo 50 की लाइव इमेज और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, 50MP कैमरा के साथ कल होगा लॉन्च

Poco X4 Pro 5G में मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

आज भारत में लॉन्च होगी iQOO 9 Series, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app
News
PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app
Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally: Check price, specs, features

Mobiles

Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally: Check price, specs, features
Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2

Gaming

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Apps

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers