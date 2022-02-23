PAN identity theft: Hundreds of users targeted on Dhani app

From actor Sunny Leone to journalist Aditya Kalra, many have suffered from PAN identity theft in the last couple of days. A new report from IANS reveals, hundreds of users have discovered unaccounted outstanding loans on their credit history records from IndiaBulls-owned fintech platform Dhani. One requires PAN and address proof details to get a loan via the Dhani app. Also Read - One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

As per the report, in most instances, PAN cardholders discovered the outstanding loan while checking their CIBIL history. The loan was sanctioned by Dhani on their PAN details without their consent. Also Read - How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

Journalist Aditya Kalra recently faced the same issue and took to Twitter to reveal the matter. “Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN,” Kalra’s tweet noted. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking last day: How to link PAN with Aadhaar number online or via SMS

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone also recently claimed to be the target of identity theft on Dhani. “This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and F****d my CIBIL score (SIC),” Leone said in an official statement.

Hundreds of users have also posted on Twitter that never applied for any loan from Dhani app and yet, they were receiving calls from the company representatives to pay back the amount. Commenting on the matter, Dhani has said it is investigating the matter and is “weighing all complaints to see if it was a case of identity theft and rectifying records in the credit bureaus”.

According to reports, the company was also working with global security platform G-defence to re-verify each device against a specific customer and PAN through various data fields.

Formerly known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance Limited, Dhani Loans and Services disburses personal loans and loans to small and medium businesses sans any deposits.

A person can avail of loans from Dhani by giving only PAN card details and address proof as documents. The Dhani app has over 5 crore downloads on the Google Play Store.

Independent cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told IANS that last year, millions of PAN card data were stolen by hackers and at least 1.5 lakh PAN cards were put on Dark Web for sale by one such hacker.

“Cyber-criminals and people who have access to this leaked PAN data may be misusing it to secure loans via Dhani app and the victims have no idea. The whole episode should be properly investigated by the concerned authorities,” Rajaharia told IANS.

(Inputs from IANS)