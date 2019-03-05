comscore
  Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features
Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 is being made available via e-commerce sites, and offline retailers.

  Published: March 5, 2019 4:15 PM IST
Though Panasonic hasn’t been very active in the smartphone space, it hasn’t completely given up either. After launching the Eluga Ray 600 back in October last year, the company has today launched a new device, dubbed Eluga Ray 800. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999, and it is being made available across multiple e-commerce sites and offline retail channels.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 features, specifications

The current trend in the space is to launch devices with tall bezel-less displays. Yet Panasonic has launched a device with a design that feels quite dated. The Eluga Ray 800 features a metallic body with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Eluga Ray 800 sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is an unspecified octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB internal storage on offer, which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Even in the photography department, the Eluga Ray 800 feels a tad dated when compared to its rivals. At the back is a 13-megapixel autofocus primary sensor, while at the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper accompanied by a LED flash.

Making sure everything ticks is a decent 4,000mAh battery, and for security, there’s a fingerprint sensor on the front. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth- BT4.2, and OTG support. If you thought the design was old, the Eluga Ray 800 runs an outdated Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Also built-in is Panasonic’s trademark AI assistant called Arbo Hub – the ‘Go-to’ app for all the user needs.

Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price in India, specifications and features compared

On paper, Panasonic seems like a generation late in introducing the Eluga Ray 800. Despite the relatively low price tag, the smartphone feels outdated and grossly inadequate when you consider the other devices that are on offer. At this price point, the benchmarks are being set by the likes of Realme 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 that are way ahead in every possible sense.

