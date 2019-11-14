Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 launched; features, specifications, and more

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic has just launched its latest smartphone, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 in the Indian market. This device will be the successor to the Eluga Ray 800. Panasonic is selling the smartphone at Rs 7,999 and interested users can head to Flipkart to make the purchase. However, the e-commerce listing shows the actual price of the device as Rs 16,999. Buyers will have the option to choose from two colors variants including the Starry Black, and Turquoise Blue. Taking a look at the pricing, it looks like the company is taking on the budget segment with the new smartphone.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 details

The Eluga Ray 810 comes with a 6.19-inch IPS panel with HD+ (720*1500 pixels) resolution and a notch. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In addition, the smartphone also comes with a microSD card slot with support for up to 128GB cards. Moving to the camera section, users will get a dual-camera setup on the back with the 16-megapixel primary sensor. The primary sensor comes with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping duties. Panasonic has also added a similar 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

It comes with an Android 9 Pie-based operating system out of the box. Similar to other Panasonic devices, the OS will also sport ARBO Hub for smart assistive features. Taking a closer look, the device also features a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the smartphone. Talking about the battery, the device runs on a 4,000mAh battery out of the box.

Talking about connectivity features, users get similar features including a dual VoLTE-enabled port. The device also features a microUSB port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. Other features include GPS, 3.5mm audio socket, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio. The smartphone will take the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, HMD Global, Samsung, Infinix and more.