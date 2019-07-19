comscore Panasonic launches 4K Ultra HD TVs in India, prices start at Rs 50,400
The newly launched Panasonic 4K TV range offers IPS panel, 4K dimming, Doly Atmos sound, Google Assistant/Alexa support and more. Read on to know more about the 75-inch 4K UHD TV.

  Published: July 19, 2019 10:59 AM IST
Panasonic 4K TV

Panasonic has launched 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India, which also includes a 75-inch 4K UHD TV. The new Panasonic 4K TVs are available in the range of Rs 50,400 to Rs 2,76,900. One can purchase the company’s 4K TV series via Panasonic brand shops and other leading outlets across India. The newly launched 4K TV range offers IPS panel, 4K dimming, Dolby Atmos sound, Google Assistant/Alexa support and more. Read on to know more about the 75-inch 4K UHD TV.

The latest 4K TVs come with a “Japanese design,” coupled with a “Super Bright” IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The 75-inch TV offers support for HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Hexa Chroma Drive Pro. It packs a Studio Colour HCX2 processor, paired with a wide color spectrum. The TV features a dual 10W upward-firing speakers as well with a total output of 20W. The 4K TV supports Dolby Atmos sound tech too.

The Smart TV also supports control via voice commands, support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Moreover, the company’s Bluetooth Audio Link also helps connect a wireless audio speaker via Bluetooth. The TV has USB 3.0, 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi, LAN port, Common Interface, Digital Audio Output. There is also ‘My Home 3.0’ feature. You can also access video streaming services, including Amazon Prime, YouTube, Netflix and more. Besides, Panasonic also offers OLED TV range, which includes a 55-inch FZ950 and a 65-inch FZ1000 TVs. The former is priced at Rs 2, 99,900 and the latter will cost Rs 4, 49,900 respectively.

Speaking at the launch, Sharath Nair, Business Head CE, Panasonic India said, “With a legacy of over 100 years, Panasonic has been enriching lives of customers through cutting edge technologies. The introduction of our new range of 4K TV’s is a step forward to inspire customers to immerse into the Panasonic World of technological supremacy, and elevate their overall viewing experience. The new series comes with a myriad of premium features that ensure advanced picture quality. Last year, the 4K segment contributed significantly to our overall growth in TV segment and with such advancements; we are looking at growing our market share substantially in the next three years.”

  Published Date: July 19, 2019 10:59 AM IST

