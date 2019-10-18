Smart TVs are getting immensely popular today, and brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Samsung and others are regularly launching new models. Now, Panasonic has launched three new Android TVs under its online brand Sanyo. The new Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TVs run on Android 9 Pie OS and come with a lot of interesting features. Here is all you need to know.

Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TVs: Price and availability

There are three models – the XT-49A082U with a 49-inch display is available for Rs 29,999. The XT-55A082U with 55-inch panel is available for Rs 34,999, whereas the XT-65A082U with 65-inch panel will set you back by Rs 55,999. You will be able to buy the new Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TVs from Amazon India starting October 20.

Specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the TVs come with bezel-less IPS LED panel. They are Google-certified Android TVs featuring built-in Chromecast. This allows you to stream photos and videos from your smartphone to the TV. All three Smart TVs come with a dedicated button for Google Voice search, and a dedicated button for Netflix as well. They support Dolby Video, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. There is Google Play Store for downloading other apps as well.

“We at Sanyo, are committed to creating world-class products and helping people experience television like never before. With our new 4K Android TVs, we are catering to the growing consumer preference for bigger screen sizes. Hitting the market during the festive season, the new range will offer consumer an unmatched visual experience and enhance the way they view content and interact with their TV sets,” Pankaj Rana– Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India said.