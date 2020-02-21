Electronics company Panasonic recently expanded its product line with the launch of a series of new connected air conditioners in India. The new ACs will come equipped with various smart features to set them apart. This includes a smart customizable sleep mode that will let you set different temperatures throughout the night.

Panasonic claims that the new IoT-enabled air conditioners are capable of detecting usage patterns and external weather conditions. This lets the ACs recommend the best mode of operation to you.

The new Panasonic ACs will also feature the company’s unique jetstream and aerowings technology for ‘better air throw’. Further, the new Panasonic air conditioners are equipped with Nanoe-G technology that is capable of eliminating bacteria. There is also an auto-diagnosis feature that can help detect issues in advance and alert users. The AC can also be connected with the Miraie app to use more AI-enabled controls.

“Our exclusive consumer insight study tells us that Indian consumers seek enhanced product experience that can make daily life chores easier and efficient, and 81 percent are willing to pay a bit extra for connected features, said Gaurav Sah, Business Head – Air Conditioning Group, Panasonic India.

“In line with our strategy to democratize technology, we are offering our new connected range at the same price point as the conventional split ACs. The insight study further tells us that 40 percent are willing to purchase connected ACs for better comfort; which is a huge opportunity. Catering to the growing preference for connected ACs, with this launch, we aim to capture 10 percent market share and 25 percent-30 percent growth in the air-conditioner segment in FY 2020-21,” he added.

The connected IoT-enabled air conditioners are not the only products Panasonic has planned. The brand will launch more products under ‘Miraie’, its connected living platform. The ecosystem will allow consumers to connect to all of Panasonic’s appliances in one place. This will be the application, available for both Android and iOS.