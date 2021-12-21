Panasonic India has introduced a new tablet Toughbook S1 in India that is based on the Android 10 operating system. As the name suggests, the company has provided tough exteriors for the new tablet. Panasonic claims the Toughbook S1 is designed to deliver durability, reliability, and high performance. Also Read - Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

The Panasonic tablet gets screen technology such as a patented rain mode, and also an extended life battery pack. The new tablet is aimed at enterprises and businesses to improve workforce productivity. The tablet will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of Rs 98,000. Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

The Toughbook FZ-S1 tablet operates on Android Enterprise for added safety, reliability, and management for businesses. S1 tablet comes with a click and switch design for warm swapping batteries. According to Panasonic, the tablet comes with two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge. The S1 offers GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, built-in NFC and Bluetooth. Also Read - Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.5 lakh

The tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 °C to 50 °C. It comes with a 7-inch “outdoor-viewable” display. Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well ensuring better functionality.

Panasonic claims that Toughbook S1 can support emergency services like security, police forces, technicians monitoring production lines, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, or construction workers on site.

Commenting on the launch, Hiroaki Yamamoto, Divisional Managing Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “Celebrating 25 years of our Toughbook business, we are delighted to introduce Toughbook S1-7.0 for the Indian market today. India continues to be a key market for us as it presents diverse opportunities in the form of manufacturing, smart-cities and varied industrial applications. With nearly 60% market share, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from manufacturing, emergency services, automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, power, and utility sectors as businesses rapidly embark on digital transformation adopting new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, data analytics, etc. In light of smart factories becoming a reality, we expect this trend to continue.”

Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India added, “Panasonic Toughbook offers a comprehensive range of mobile solutions for a productive and efficient enterprise setting. Aligned with the advanced business requirements, we have been continuously innovating our offerings and adopting the latest technologies. Our objective is to be the trusted advisor for our clients in order to match the computing needs of customers and provide customized solutions that combine the right hardware, software, and wireless capabilities for a seamless experience. We witnessed a 10% growth in Toughbook business over last year with demand coming primarily from Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Defence and Government vertical and expect to maintain good growth momentum in the upcoming year.”