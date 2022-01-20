comscore Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features
Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

Panasonic Lumix BS1H mirrorless camera with 24.2MP sensor, 6K video recording capability launched in India for Rs 3,39,990.

Panasonic expanding its mirrorless camera portfolio in India has launched the Panasonic Lumix BS1H. The highlight of the single-lens mirrorless camera is its Dual Native ISO that captures 6K resolution videos. The box-style camera suitable for film-making and videography is easy to deploy and can be used in multi-camera setups. Also Read - This big tech company with over 2 lakh employees is opting for a 4-day workweek

Panasonic Lumix BS1H price in India, availability

Panasonic Lumix BS1H is priced at Rs 3,39,990. The mirrorless camera will be available across all Panasonic-brand shops in India. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

Panasonic Lumix BS1H specifications

The compact mirrorless camera features a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame sensor with Dual Native ISO technology that allows capturing up to 6K/24fps videos. It can record 4K videos at 60fps and offer FHD HFR recording along with Sound and AutoFocus. The Lumix BS1H has a maximum ISO of 51200, which is extendable up to 204800. The camera is claimed to be fitted with heat management for long-hour usability. Also Read - Panasonic launches Toughbook S1 tablet at a whopping Rs 98,000: Check what it offers

It boasts RAW video capabilities with Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR. The camera also has Panasonic’s V-Log format and 14+ stops of V-Log/V-Gamut. Further, it comes with USB and LAN Tethering and can double up as a remote control for up to 12 cameras with the LUMIX Tether for Multicam feature. The Panasonic Lumix BS1H feature HDR recording as well, with HLG, RAW Video Data Output for high-quality recording in low-lighting conditions.

Connectivity options on the camera include – Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two SD card slots, a USB Type-C Gen 3.1 port, HDMI Type-A, and XLR microphone ports.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 10:20 PM IST

