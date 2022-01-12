comscore This company will offer 4-day workweek, work from home benefits to lakhs of its employees
News

This big tech company with over 2 lakh employees is opting for a 4-day workweek

News

Panasonic employees might also witness a new appraisal, promotion and screening system.

Work from home

Four-day workweek along with work from home seems like a sweet deal. Image: Flickr

A four-day workweek seems like a utopian concept for most of us in the corporate setup. But more and more companies are coming in support of it and are realizing its potential. The company announced recently that it is willing to give its workers the option of a 4-day workweek. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

The president and group CEO, Yuki Kusumi, in her presentation to Panasonic’s investors announced that it will introduce optional four-day workweeks to help employees achieve better work-life balance and even perform better at work. A report from ZDnet shared that the company currently has 2,40,000 employees and it is introducing various benefits for the employees, including work-from-home options. Also Read - These top tech companies allow employees to work from home permanently

The report quoted Kusumi saying, “We must support the wellbeing of each employee at Panasonic to enhance our competitiveness … Panasonic has approximately 240,000 employees globally with diverse personalities and capabilities. Our responsibility is to strike an ideal balance between the work style and lifestyle for our diverse human capital.” Also Read - From crypto to foldable phones, top 5 tech trends that will dominate 2022

Work from Home benefits

Apart from a 4-day workweek, Panasonic might also introduce some flexibility for its employees by introducing a new work-from-home system. Considering that the pandemic keeps resurfacing, this addition could give employees a safer option to work from home.

Panasonic employees might also witness a new appraisal, promotion and screening system. The company claims that these revisions will help the employees better balance their work-life with personal life.

More and more companies are getting accustomed to the idea of a shorter workweek. Even Microsoft Japan experimented with a three-day weekend. In conclusion, the organization found that there was a growth of around 40% productivity.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 4:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2022 5:12 PM IST

