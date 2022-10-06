Japanese tech giant Panasonic on Thursday introduced two new 4K professional camcorders, Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20, for the growing community of videography professionals in India. The new camcorders have integrated with 20x optical zoom, 24.5mm wide angle for both UHD and FHD, 4K high-precision AF with new face detection, and higher precision with a 1.0-type (1.0-inch) sensor. Also Read - Panasonic Lumix GH6 Review: A treat for shutterbugs

Panasonic camcorders pricing

HC-X2 is priced at Rs 2,69,990 and HC-X20 will cost Rs 2,29,990. Both the models can be purchased from across all the Panasonic stores in the country. Also Read - Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

“The new models support highest quality of video production with next-generation technology, which seamlessly fits into the workflows of professional videographers”, said Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India. Also Read - Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

In addition to a wide range of recording modes like Super Slow Motion (100/120fps) and Variable Frame Rate (2fps to 60fps), the camcorders enable 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording and HEVC recording for more effective storage.

Furthermore, they offer various settings, good weight balancing and 4K 60p High-Efficiency Video Coding.

The new camcorders come with modern features and technology to fulfill a variety of professional video production needs, including simultaneous display on the LCD monitor and EVF, Triple Manual Rings, 2-Channel XLR audio input terminals, ND filter, twin SD card slots, limitless time filming, built-in Wi-Fi, and more, according to the company.

It also provides ethernet connectivity, simultaneous SDI/HDMI output, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and 13-stop V-log recording for generating 4K HDR content, as well as HD live streaming capability via a variety of streaming protocols.

–IANS