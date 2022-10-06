comscore Panasonic introduces two new 4K professional camcorders in India: Know details
Panasonic unveils 4K professional camcorders in India: Price, availability

Both Panasonic camcorders offer various settings, good weight balancing and 4K 60p High-Efficiency Video Coding.

Untitled design - 2022-10-06T210159.733

Japanese tech giant Panasonic on Thursday introduced two new 4K professional camcorders, Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20, for the growing community of videography professionals in India. The new camcorders have integrated with 20x optical zoom, 24.5mm wide angle for both UHD and FHD, 4K high-precision AF with new face detection, and higher precision with a 1.0-type (1.0-inch) sensor. Also Read - Panasonic Lumix GH6 Review: A treat for shutterbugs

Panasonic camcorders pricing

HC-X2 is priced at Rs 2,69,990 and HC-X20 will cost Rs 2,29,990. Both the models can be purchased from across all the Panasonic stores in the country. Also Read - Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

“The new models support highest quality of video production with next-generation technology, which seamlessly fits into the workflows of professional videographers”, said Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India. Also Read - Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

In addition to a wide range of recording modes like Super Slow Motion (100/120fps) and Variable Frame Rate (2fps to 60fps), the camcorders enable 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording and HEVC recording for more effective storage.

Furthermore, they offer various settings, good weight balancing and 4K 60p High-Efficiency Video Coding.

The new camcorders come with modern features and technology to fulfill a variety of professional video production needs, including simultaneous display on the LCD monitor and EVF, Triple Manual Rings, 2-Channel XLR audio input terminals, ND filter, twin SD card slots, limitless time filming, built-in Wi-Fi, and more, according to the company.

It also provides ethernet connectivity, simultaneous SDI/HDMI output, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and 13-stop V-log recording for generating 4K HDR content, as well as HD live streaming capability via a variety of streaming protocols.

–IANS

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 9:22 PM IST
Panasonic launches two new camcorders in India: Price, availability, specs

Google launches Pixel Watch: Check details

Google unveils Pixel tablet globally with a Charging Speaker Dock

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices in India are out

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot Option, Watch video for details

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

