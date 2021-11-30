Parag Agarwal beats Mark Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agarwal is now the youngest in the companies listed in S&P 500. The Indian-born and educated CEO was promoted from the position of CTO late last night after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal has been handed over the reins of Twitter and that also makes him the youngest CEO, beating Mark Zuckerberg in the companies that are listed under S&P 500. Also Read - Meet Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Highlights of journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter

While he did take the title from Zuckerberg, the difference in age is negligible, according to a Bloomberg report. Twitter has not disclosed the exact date of birth of the new CEO but the company did confirm that he was born later than Mark Zuckerberg but in the same year, 1984.



To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

The average age of the leaders in the S&P 500 is much higher at 58 years. Jack Dorsey also was well below the average at 45 years. The oldest chief executive in the S&P 500 index companies is Warren Buffet who is 91 and is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Also Read - Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue for iOS users: Know details

Parag Agarwal has done his schooling and graduation from India. The new Twitter CEO studied at a school in Maharashtra and then moved to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). He was in the Computer Science department. He later moved to -For his further education, Parag Agarwal went to Stanford University to pursue Ph.D in Computer Science in the year 2005.

While pursuing Ph. D, he joined Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T Labs under for research positions.

Agarwal finally joined Twitter in the year 2011 as a Distinguished Software Engineer. In the year 2017 he was promoted to the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in Twitter and has now been pushed to the position of CEO, replacing Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey will be handing over the reins of the company to Agarwal effective immediately but Dorsey will continue to serve on the board till May next year in order to help Agarwal with the transition.