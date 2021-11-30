comscore Parag Agarwal beats Mark Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO
  • Home
  • News
  • Parag Agarwal beats Mark Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO
News

Parag Agarwal beats Mark Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

News

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agarwal is now the youngest in the companies listed in S&P 500. The Indian-born and educated CEO was promoted from the position of CTO late last night after Jack Dorsey a

Twiter-New-CEO

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agarwal is now the youngest in the companies listed in S&P 500. The Indian-born and educated CEO was promoted from the position of CTO late last night after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal has been handed over the reins of Twitter and that also makes him the youngest CEO, beating Mark Zuckerberg in the companies that are listed under S&P 500. Also Read - Meet Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Highlights of journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter

While he did take the title from Zuckerberg, the difference in age is negligible, according to a Bloomberg report. Twitter has not disclosed the exact date of birth of the new CEO but the company did confirm that he was born later than Mark Zuckerberg but in the same year, 1984.

To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

The average age of the leaders in the S&P 500 is much higher at 58 years. Jack Dorsey also was well below the average at 45 years. The oldest chief executive in the S&P 500 index companies is Warren Buffet who is 91 and is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Also Read - Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue for iOS users: Know details

Parag Agarwal has done his schooling and graduation from India. The new Twitter CEO studied at a school in Maharashtra and then moved to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). He was in the Computer Science department. He later moved to -For his further education, Parag Agarwal went to Stanford University to pursue Ph.D in Computer Science in the year 2005.

While pursuing Ph. D, he joined Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T Labs under for research positions.

Agarwal finally joined Twitter in the year 2011 as a Distinguished Software Engineer. In the year 2017 he was promoted to the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in Twitter and has now been pushed to the position of CEO, replacing Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey will be handing over the reins of the company to Agarwal effective immediately but Dorsey will continue to serve on the board till May next year in order to help Agarwal with the transition.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 30, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 30, 2021 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO
News
Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO
Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to launch in Q1 2022, specifications, price leaked

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to launch in Q1 2022, specifications, price leaked

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

Apps

WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins

News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to launch in Q1 2022, specifications, price leaked

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Related Topics

Related Stories

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

News

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO
Highlights of Twitter CEO's journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter

News

Highlights of Twitter CEO's journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter
Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

News

Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO
Twitter rolls out fix for disappearing tweets on iOS devices

Apps

Twitter rolls out fix for disappearing tweets on iOS devices
You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream

Apps

You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11T 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Realme GT 2 Pro होगा कंपनी का पहला प्रीमियम फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

ओप्पो के फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई लीक, इतने रुपये में खरीद सकेंगे आप

पबजी प्लेयर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, कंपनी ने झटपट दूर की उनकी शिकायत

Free Fire भारत में क्यों है इतना लोकप्रिय? जानें मुख्य 5 कारण, आप भी करने लगेंगे पसंद

Latest Videos

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India
Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out

News

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out
Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US
News
What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US
Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

News

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO
Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to launch in Q1 2022, specifications, price leaked

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to launch in Q1 2022, specifications, price leaked
Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications
WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

Apps

WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers