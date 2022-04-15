Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

In yet another case of battery malfunction, a passenger’s smartphone caught fire mid-flight on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh on Thursday. However, the fire was quickly doused by the cabin crew with the help of a fire extinguisher. Neither the fire extinguisher nor the cabin crew were injured due to the incident. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

As per reports, the IndiGo flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger’s phone. The cabin crew acted on their feet and the fire was quickly extinguished using a fire extinguisher on board. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45PM on Thursday. Also Read - 5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from an early retirement

Responding to the incident, IndiGo said that the incident occurred due to abnormal heating of the phone’s battery. “There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidents and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Micromax plans to get into the electric vehicle business

Other details regarding the smartphone remain unknown for now.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that a smartphone battery has caught fire on a flight. Back in 2016, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphone was in the news for a series of incidents wherein the phone caught fire on a flight. Similarly, last year, a Samsung Galaxy A21 caught fire on an Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle.

More recently, the OnePlus Nord 2 has been in the news for catching fire. There have been several incidents wherein the phone caught fire causing burns to the users. The most recent incident took place last month wherein the OnePlus Nord 2 of a user who goes by the name Lakshay Verma on Twitter exploded in his hands while he was on a call.