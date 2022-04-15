comscore Passenger’s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight
  • Home
  • News
  • Passengers Smartphone Catches Fire Mid Air On Indigo Flight Due To Faulty Battery
News

Passenger’s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight due to faulty battery

News

A passenger's smartphone caught fire mid-air on a Delhi-bound Indigo flight on Thursday. However, no one was injured in the accident.

Indigo flight passenger phone catch fire

In yet another case of battery malfunction, a passenger’s smartphone caught fire mid-flight on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh on Thursday. However, the fire was quickly doused by the cabin crew with the help of a fire extinguisher. Neither the fire extinguisher nor the cabin crew were injured due to the incident. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

As per reports, the IndiGo flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger’s phone. The cabin crew acted on their feet and the fire was quickly extinguished using a fire extinguisher on board. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45PM on Thursday. Also Read - 5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from an early retirement

Responding to the incident, IndiGo said that the incident occurred due to abnormal heating of the phone’s battery. “There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidents and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Micromax plans to get into the electric vehicle business

Other details regarding the smartphone remain unknown for now.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that a smartphone battery has caught fire on a flight. Back in 2016, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphone was in the news for a series of incidents wherein the phone caught fire on a flight. Similarly, last year, a Samsung Galaxy A21 caught fire on an Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle.

More recently, the OnePlus Nord 2 has been in the news for catching fire. There have been several incidents wherein the phone caught fire causing burns to the users. The most recent incident took place last month wherein the OnePlus Nord 2 of a user who goes by the name Lakshay Verma on Twitter exploded in his hands while he was on a call.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2022 2:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Shows to binge-watch this weekend: Mai, Ozark, WandaVision and more
Photo Gallery
Shows to binge-watch this weekend: Mai, Ozark, WandaVision and more
Shows to binge-watch over this weekend: Stranger Things, Mai, WandaVision and more

Photo Gallery

Shows to binge-watch over this weekend: Stranger Things, Mai, WandaVision and more

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

News

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched at Rs 8.35 lakh: Check price, features, specifications

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched at Rs 8.35 lakh: Check price, features, specifications

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched at Rs 8.35 lakh

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched at Rs 8.35 lakh

Fortnite is getting a Coachella makeover

Gaming

Fortnite is getting a Coachella makeover

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999

What Twitter CEO has to say about Elon Musk s buyout offer

Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite network connections

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

News

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight
Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

How To

Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe
Micromax plans to get into the electric vehicle business

News

Micromax plans to get into the electric vehicle business
Samsung develops new tech that could double the performance of your smartphone's battery

News

Samsung develops new tech that could double the performance of your smartphone's battery

हिंदी समाचार

OTT Release: Amazon prime Video और Netflix पर इस हफ्ते मिलेगा एक्शन-थ्रिलर-कॉमेडी का जबरदस्त डोज

Apple सबसे पावरफुल M2 चिप के साथ लाएगा ये 9 Mac डिवाइसेज, जानें डिटेल्स

Indigo की उड़ती फ्लाइट में फोन में लगी आग, टल गया बड़ा हादसा

WhatsApp पर मिलेगी अब मेट्रो टिकट, नहीं लगानी होगी लम्बी लाइन

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च! मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Features

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here
Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

News

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight
News
Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight
Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

News

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips
Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999
What Twitter CEO has to say about Elon Musk s buyout offer

News

What Twitter CEO has to say about Elon Musk s buyout offer
Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite network connections

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite network connections

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers