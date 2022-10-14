comscore Google starts rolling out passkeys support for Android and Chrome: How it works
  • Home
  • News
  • Passwords Android Chrome Secure Than Ever Google
News

Google starts introducing passkeys for Android and Chrome

News

According to Google, passkeys are more secure than passwords and are not as vulnerable to phishable authentication factors.

Google Chrome

Image: Pixabay

Tech giant Google has announced to roll out support for passkeys later this year along with an API for native Android apps releasing 2022. It also announced a bunch of new features to the Play Store for better listing of apps next year. The company showcased the upcoming changes at its annual developer conference I/O earlier this year. The API of the apps will allow users to choose if they want to a passkey or a saved password while logging in. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 first impressions: The camera prowess is back

According to Google, “Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors. They cannot be reused, don’t leak in server breaches and protect users from phishing attacks.” Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

Users can create a passkey on an Android phone. The process will include authenticating their identity with a fingerprint or face scan. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series will soon get 5G support in India

“Your Play Store listing is the best way to help prospective users understand the functionality and value of your app”, the company said in a blog post.

There will be new changes on large screens like tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks. The improvements will help users to find the best apps for their devices.

chrome

The company is also redesigning the Play Store for large screens using the screenshots, videos and descriptions directly in Apps and Games Home.

The target of the content-forward approach is to better represent the apps in the store and help users to make install decisions, the company said.

On Chromebooks, users can browse the Play Store and examine screenshots of the app on a tablet or a phone. Now the company introduced the option to post Chromebook-specific screenshots in Play Console.

It allows up to 8 screenshots and will mostly be visible on the Play Store for Chromebooks. Both the listing page for the app and the Play homepages will display these screenshots.

The screenshots in a 16:9 ratio for landscape with dimensions of 1080-7690px are recommended, the company said.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 4:25 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh
News
Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh
New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Mobiles

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Redmi A1 Plus with a MediaTek chipset debuts in India at Rs 7,999

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus with a MediaTek chipset debuts in India at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

Apps

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched at Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Watch video for Details

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More