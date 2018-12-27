Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app

Earlier this year, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali introduced its first social messaging app, called Kimbho. The company, which challenged the roots and strengths of WhatsApp, has reportedly dropped the plan of re-launching its app. This is not the first time, Patanjali’s ambitious roadmap to launch a ‘Made in India’ messaging app failed.

The company launched its Kimbho app back in May, which was taken down within 24 hours, following a security disaster. The app makers asserted that their servers couldn’t support the initial demand for the app. However, the company later acknowledged the issue and promised to fix the flaws present. The company then re-launched the app in August, which again failed to meet the expectations and was once again taken down.

“We wanted to launch a technically sound application which could promise water-tight security and privacy. However, we are not satisfied with the work done. We have put the idea on the backburner as we don’t want to launch half-baked products,” chief executive officer and managing director of Patanjali Ayurveda, Acharya Bal Krishna, told The Print. He further asserted the company has no plans to relaunch the app for now.

Additionally, when Cybersecurity experts raised concerns about the poor security features in their ‘swadeshi chat app,’ Patanjali claimed Kimbho to be AES encrypted. Similar to WhatsApp, the app too offered support for videos, photos, doodle, stickers, and GIF among others.