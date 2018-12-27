comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
News

Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app

News

Similar to WhatsApp, the Kimbho app too offered support for videos, photos, doodle, stickers, GIF, among others.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 10:34 AM IST
Kimbho App

Earlier this year, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali introduced its first social messaging app, called Kimbho. The company, which challenged the roots and strengths of WhatsApp, has reportedly dropped the plan of re-launching its app. This is not the first time, Patanjali’s ambitious roadmap to launch a ‘Made in India’ messaging app failed.

The company launched its Kimbho app back in May, which was taken down within 24 hours, following a security disaster. The app makers asserted that their servers couldn’t support the initial demand for the app. However, the company later acknowledged the issue and promised to fix the flaws present. The company then re-launched the app in August, which again failed to meet the expectations and was once again taken down.

Watch: WhatsApp features in 2017

“We wanted to launch a technically sound application which could promise water-tight security and privacy. However, we are not satisfied with the work done. We have put the idea on the backburner as we don’t want to launch half-baked products,” chief executive officer and managing director of Patanjali Ayurveda, Acharya Bal Krishna, told The Print. He further asserted the company has no plans to relaunch the app for now.

Additionally, when Cybersecurity experts raised concerns about the poor security features in their ‘swadeshi chat app,’ Patanjali claimed Kimbho to be AES encrypted. Similar to WhatsApp, the app too offered support for videos, photos, doodle, stickers, and GIF among others.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update

Most Popular

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018

Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China

Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app

News

Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

News

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play
Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018

News

Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018
Facebook and Google start blocking search keywords related to child porn

News

Facebook and Google start blocking search keywords related to child porn
Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

News

Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smart 2 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

दिसंबर की सबसे जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन डील: नोकिया 7.1 को यहां से खरीदें सस्ती कीमत में

सामने आया OPPO R19 स्मार्टफोन का केस रेंडर, जानें कैसा होगा कैमरा?

Realme का अगला स्मार्टफोन A1 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Geekbench पर स्पॉट हुआ सैमसंग Galaxy M30, फीचर्स का हुआ खुलासा

News

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
News
Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018

News

Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018
Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

News

Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer
Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China

News

Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China
Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India

News

Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India