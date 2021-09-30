PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava to join Elon Musk's Starlink as India Country Director

PayPal’s veteran Sanjay Bhargava has confirmed to join Elon Musk’s SpaceX as Starlink Country Director India. Bhargava joins the tech company starting October 1. Also Read - SpaceX Starlink satellite internet likely to be available in India soon, Elon Musk hints

On Wednesday, Bhargava mentioned in a LinkedIn post that he is excited about the new role. Also Read - Elon Musk now wants to travel to space but not on SpaceX rocket

“Super excited to join SpaceX effective Oct 1, 2021, as Starlink Country Director India. Had worked with @elonmusk on the PayPal founding team,” Bhargava wrote. Also Read - Elon Musk turns 50: Five coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX and more

“Have been in India since 2004 and Starlink and I share a common passion for supporting a transformed India starting with Rural India,” he added.

Before this, Bhargava was the chairman of his co-founded investment advisory firm Bharosa Club.

Bhargava holds a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and masters from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, recently, Musk stated on Twitter that his aerospace company SpaceX could soon launch satellite-based Internet service Starlink in India.

Musk replied to a Twitter post that the company is figuring out how the regulatory approval process in the country would work for Starlink.

“Just figuring out the regulatory approval process,” he wrote.

Starlink shipped 1,00,000 terminals to customers recently. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of satellites.

(With Inputs from IANS)