Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS device launched, introductory monthly rental is Rs 499

Available for an introductory monthly rental of Rs 499, the 'Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS' can accept orders and payments on the go.

  • Published: August 10, 2020 9:42 PM IST
Paytm-pocket-Android-POS-device-1024x575

Leading digital payment service Paytm on Monday launched an Android-based, pocked-sized point of sale (POS) device that is enabled with integrated billing software, camera for QR scanning and supports 4G SIM cards Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Available for an introductory monthly rental of Rs 499, the ‘Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS’ can accept orders and payments on the go. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Aiming to invest Rs 100 crore on the distribution and marketing of these devices in the financial year 2021, Paytm said it will issue over two lakh devices within the next few months that are likely to generate over 20 million transactions per month. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

“This affordable pocket-sized Android POS device will enable everyone from SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to delivery personnel of kirana stores to collect payments safely,” said Renu Satti, Senior Vice President at Paytm. Also Read - OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat that you cannot delete

According to the company, it is more powerful and secure than the portable Linux-based POS devices currently available in the country. The POS device comes bundled with Paytm’s ‘Scan to Order’ service.

This is how it works

The ergonomic device weighs 163 grams, is 12mm thick and has a 4.5-inch touch screen. It comes with a powerful processor, all-day battery life, and an inbuilt camera to scan QR codes and instantly process payment. The device has several industry-first features like Cloud-based software for billing, payments, and customer management.

It works with 4G SIM cards, Wi-Fi and has Bluetooth connectivity to ensure payments never fail and stays round the clock connected with all of Paytm’s bouquet of services. The smart POS device is integrated with the ‘Paytm for Business’ app to generate GST compliant bills and also to manage all transactions and settlements, said the company.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Paytm for Business App has witnessed over 20 million downloads and is one of the most popular merchant apps on Google Play Store and App Store. “Our ‘Paytm for Business’ app, Khata and payout services are providing the much-needed digitisation support to businesses to improve their efficiency,” Satti said.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: August 10, 2020 9:42 PM IST

