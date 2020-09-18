Paytm app is back on Google Play to download

Paytm app is now back on Google Play for everyone to download. Earlier in the day, Google had removed the Paytm app from the Play store, but the reason behind it was not given then. A Techcrunch report pointed out that the decision to remove Paytm app from Google Play was essentially because of ‘repeated policy violations.’ Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications spotted online

While Google specifically didn’t say anything about the Paytm app, the company released an updated blog post for violation of gambling policies. Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, detailed the updated policies for gambling apps. “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” she stated. Also Read - Paytm assures it will be back after being removed from Google Play Store

On the other hand, Paytm reached out to its customers and stakeholders with a tweet, assuring that the app will back online soon (which is now back). The company also assured that all customers’ money is safe and those who have it installed can continue to use it as intended. Only the updates were temporarily halted. Also Read - How to quickly share files with Google's latest 'Nearby Share' feature

It appears that the main reason behind Google’s strict action was to remind other developers about its gambling policies ahead of the popular cricket tournament Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow, noted report. In case of Paytm, the issue seems to have cropped because of Paytm First Games.

Previously, Google had reached out to Paytm before and raised concerns about Paytm First Games. This was acknowledged by Paytm Co-Founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a television interview.