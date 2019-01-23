comscore
  Paytm crosses 100 million travel ticket bookings milestone
Paytm crosses 100 million travel ticket bookings milestone

The company said it has acquired a customer base of nearly 13 million as of January 2019.

  January 23, 2019
Digital payments company Paytm Tuesday said it has crossed a milestone of selling over 100 million flight, train and bus tickets within three years.

The company said it has acquired a customer base of nearly 13 million as of January 2019. It further said it is aiming for a two-fold growth in travel ticketing volume in 2019-20.

Paytm, the brand owned by One97 Communications, had set up its travel business in Bengaluru in 2016 with the launch of flight and train bookings through its app and website. A large chunk of the travel ticket bookings on Paytm is driven through its mobile app.

Paytm said it has witnessed three times growth in its ‘travel business’ with more than 38 million tickets sold in 2017-18.

“The company has been able to effectively address the needs of mobile-only travellers by introducing a host of new features to simplify ticketing for first-time users across tier-II and III cities. The company also witnessed that tier-II and III have contributed to over 65 per cent of its growth,” Paytm said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

