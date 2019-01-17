comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app
News

Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app

News

You can order food from Paytm's Android application.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 4:04 PM IST
paytm-zomato-bgindia-image

Paytm has partnered with Zomato to make push in the online food ordering category. The digital payments platform will now enable food ordering through Paytm application in a combined effort with Zomato.

The online restaurant discovery and food delivery platform Zomato has already started offering the service in Paytm’s Android application, and the feature will also go live in iOS app soon. In a press note, the company has noted that the Zomato food ordering feature is currently live in Delhi NCR, and will be made available across locations soon.

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

Also Read

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

“Our association with Zomato is a valuable addition to our platform in bringing the convenience of ordering food online through our app. It is also an important step towards enhancing the overall offerings to our customers. We will continue to invest our efforts in this direction,” said Renu Satti, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Paytm, which has a strong user base and presence in tier-two and three locations, is expected to push Zomato to a larger number of consumers. It will also eliminate the need of downloading a separate Zomato app for exploring or ordering food. As a part of launch offer, Paytm right now is providing up to Rs 100 cashback to all new and existing consumers for food orders through their app.

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Also Read

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Recently, Paytm waved off charges for online train ticket booking. Most of us are aware that the IRCTC waived off service charges to promote its website, but that is limited to tickets booking of up to Rs 100,000. But with Paytm now there will be no additional charges for tickets booking on Paytm using credit/debit cards, UPI, and via Paytm wallet.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 4:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
thumb-img
News
HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones
thumb-img
News
Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Amul issues legal notice to Google on misuse of its platform

WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug

Flipkart India raises Rs 1,431 crore from parent firm

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon

Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app

News

Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Smartphone deals of the day
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available at Rs 42,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available at Rs 42,900

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10+ लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, पंच होल ड्यूल सेल्फी कैमरा दिखाई दिया

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड स्मार्टफोन फरवरी के आखिर तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में जनवरी अंत तक होगी लॉन्च!

Sony Xperia XZ4 दुनिया का पहला 21:9 एस्पेक्ट रेश्यो डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा!

PUBG Mobile 2019 टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम को ओप्पो देगा 1 करोड़ रुपये

News

Amul issues legal notice to Google on misuse of its platform
News
Amul issues legal notice to Google on misuse of its platform
WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug

News

WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug
Flipkart India raises Rs 1,431 crore from parent firm

News

Flipkart India raises Rs 1,431 crore from parent firm
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon
Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked