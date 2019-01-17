Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app

Paytm has partnered with Zomato to make push in the online food ordering category. The digital payments platform will now enable food ordering through Paytm application in a combined effort with Zomato.

The online restaurant discovery and food delivery platform Zomato has already started offering the service in Paytm’s Android application, and the feature will also go live in iOS app soon. In a press note, the company has noted that the Zomato food ordering feature is currently live in Delhi NCR, and will be made available across locations soon.

“Our association with Zomato is a valuable addition to our platform in bringing the convenience of ordering food online through our app. It is also an important step towards enhancing the overall offerings to our customers. We will continue to invest our efforts in this direction,” said Renu Satti, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Paytm, which has a strong user base and presence in tier-two and three locations, is expected to push Zomato to a larger number of consumers. It will also eliminate the need of downloading a separate Zomato app for exploring or ordering food. As a part of launch offer, Paytm right now is providing up to Rs 100 cashback to all new and existing consumers for food orders through their app.

Recently, Paytm waved off charges for online train ticket booking. Most of us are aware that the IRCTC waived off service charges to promote its website, but that is limited to tickets booking of up to Rs 100,000. But with Paytm now there will be no additional charges for tickets booking on Paytm using credit/debit cards, UPI, and via Paytm wallet.