Paytm First Rewards and Loyalty Program: Subscription Charges, Eligibility, Availability, Offers and more

Paytm has introduced a new subscription-based rewards and loyalty program called ‘Paytm First‘ for all its users in India. The service directly takes on the Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus premium offerings in the Indian e-commerce space. Just like competition websites, Paytm First will also include several offerings, exclusive benefits, and more above the regular Paytm cashback offers.

Paytm First availability

Paytm First is available to all Android and iOS users through the app for now. In order to avail Paytm First, consumers are required to update Paytm app for Android and iOS to its latest version. Once updated they will find the Paytm First option along with regular recharge options/ categories on the landing page. Also, it can be accessed from the side menu.

Paytm First subscription charges

The Paytm First has been priced at Rs 750 for one year with an inaugural cashback worth Rs 100 for a very limited time. This brings down the effective price to Rs 650 for 1st year. One97 Communications which owns the brand Paytm is aiming to sell over 3 million subscriptions within the first year of ‘Paytm First’ launch.

Paytm First benefits and launch offers

Paytm is offering benefits worth Rs 12,000 as part of inaugural subscription Paytm First premium service. At present, consumers will get free 3-month Zomato Gold membership, 12 months of Sony Liv subscription, 12 months of Eros Now subscription, 3 months of ViU Premium, 12 months of Airtel Wynk music streaming and 12 months (6+6) Gaana membership.

Additionally, Paytm First subscribers will also get worth Rs 1,200 cashback including Rs 100 cash back on movie ticket booking each month. There would also be exclusive offers for shopping on Paytm Mall with unlimited free and priority shipping. These subscribers will also get access to priority (no waiting) 24×7 customer care as well.