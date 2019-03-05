comscore
  Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime
Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime

Paytm First has been priced at Rs 750 with an inaugural cashback worth Rs 100 for a very limited time.

  Published: March 5, 2019 12:24 PM IST
Paytm on Tuesday announced its first ever premium subscription-based rewards and loyalty program ‘Paytm First’ for consumers in India. The Amazon Prime-like service will be offering exclusive benefits over and above the regular Paytm cashback offers. One97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm, is aiming to sell over 3 million subscriptions within the first year of ‘Paytm First’ launch.

The Paytm First has been priced at Rs 750 with an inaugural cashback worth Rs 100 for a very limited time. Paytm notes that consumers subscribing to Paytm First will enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits from leading partnered brands. These include Zomato Gold membership, annual Gaana membership, annual Sony LIV subscription, ViU premium, Eros Now annual membership, Uber (benefits up to Rs 6,000), Uber Eats (benefits up to Rs 2,400) and many more partner offers worth more than Rs 12,000.

Paytm leads UPI transaction share; Google Pay, PhonePe follows

Paytm leads UPI transaction share; Google Pay, PhonePe follows

“We are very excited to launch our exclusive loyalty program “Paytm First” with sought after rewards and benefits spanning across video and music streaming, food and travel, shopping and lifestyle. We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers,” said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Paytm sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay

Paytm sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay

Additionally, Paytm First subscribers will also get over Rs 1,500 cashback including Rs 100 cashback on movie ticket bookings each month. There would also be exclusive offers for shopping on Paytm Mall with unlimited free and priority shipping. These subscribers will also get access to priority (no waiting) 24×7 customer care as well.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 12:24 PM IST

