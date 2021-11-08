comscore Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online
  • Home
  • News
  • Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online
News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

News

Paytm IPO open today: Here’s how you can app for Paytm IPO via Paytm Money, partner bank apps, and finance applications like Zerodha’s Kite and more.  application, which is meant for trading stocks and commodities.

Paytm IPO

Paytm IPO opens: One 97 Communications’ Paytm will open is initial public offering (IPO) today to raise Rs 18,300 crore. The tech company has set the price band of its shares at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. The IPO will be open will November 10. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Buy digital gold with these 4 apps

Here’s how you can app for Paytm IPO via Paytm Money, partner bank apps, and finance applications like Zerodha’s Kite and more.  application, which is meant for trading stocks and commodities. Also Read - Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

How to apply via Zerodha’s Kite

Step 1: Login with credentials and select the IPO from the list showed on screen. Also Read - How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate on Paytm app

Step 2:  Enter UPI ID connected to bank account from the BHIM app.

Step 3: Then select investor type for your application.

Step 4: Enter the lot size

Step 5: Select cut off price for more chances of allotment of shares. The option enables investor’s willingness to subscribe to shares at any price.

Step 6: Click on the check box to confirm and submit.

Step 7: You will need to accept the mandate request for proceeding with IPO on BHIM UPI app.

Step 8: Once the mandate is accepted, the amount of funds for IPO will be blocked till the allotment.

How to apply for IPO via Paytm Money

Step 1: Log in to Paytm Money app. It is available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

Step 2: Click on the IPO section shown on the home screen.

Step 3: Apply for the IPO

Step 4: Add bidding details such as quantity, amount, and more.

Step 5: Lastly, enter UPI ID to make payment.

How to apply for Paytm IPO via your bank site

It should be noted that for the bank sites, the option generally opens between 5 am and 11 am

Step 1: Log in to net banking account.

Step 2: Head to the investment section and select the IPO option shown on the screen.

Step 3: Add investment and bank account details and complete the verification.

Step 4: Select Paytm IPO from the list

Step 5: Enter the number of shares and bid price.

Step 6: Accept ‘terms and conditions’ documents and submit your application.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram
News
Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram
Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet

Electric Vehicle

Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet

Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time

Apps

Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time

WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

Apps

WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

Best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, more

Photo Gallery

Best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, more

Best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021 from Realme, Samsung, more

Photo Gallery

Best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021 from Realme, Samsung, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram

Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet

Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time

WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

Best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, more

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online
How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more

Apps

Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more
Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

News

Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering
How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate on Paytm app

How To

How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate on Paytm app

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर OB30 अपडेट के बाद एक्टिव एबिलिटी वाले बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स की लिस्ट

Vivo V23e के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, मिलेगा 50MP का सेल्फी कैमरा!

फ्री फायर में शुरू होगा पेट मेनिया मोड, यूजर्स को मुफ्त में मिलेगा एक धांसू रिवॉर्ड

OPPO A16K स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G35 प्रोसेसर और HD+ डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Free Fire redeem code for today: भारतीय यूजर्स को फ्री में मिलेंगे 3x Diamond Royale Voucher समेत कई आइटम, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online
News
Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online
Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram

News

Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram
Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet

Electric Vehicle

Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet
Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time

Apps

Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time
WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

Apps

WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers