Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

Paytm IPO opens: One 97 Communications' Paytm will open is initial public offering (IPO) today to raise Rs 18,300 crore. The tech company has set the price band of its shares at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. The IPO will be open will November 10.

Here's how you can app for Paytm IPO via Paytm Money, partner bank apps, and finance applications like Zerodha's Kite and more. application, which is meant for trading stocks and commodities.

How to apply via Zerodha’s Kite

Step 1: Login with credentials and select the IPO from the list showed on screen.

Step 2: Enter UPI ID connected to bank account from the BHIM app.

Step 3: Then select investor type for your application.

Step 4: Enter the lot size

Step 5: Select cut off price for more chances of allotment of shares. The option enables investor’s willingness to subscribe to shares at any price.

Step 6: Click on the check box to confirm and submit.

Step 7: You will need to accept the mandate request for proceeding with IPO on BHIM UPI app.

Step 8: Once the mandate is accepted, the amount of funds for IPO will be blocked till the allotment.

How to apply for IPO via Paytm Money

Step 1: Log in to Paytm Money app. It is available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

Step 2: Click on the IPO section shown on the home screen.

Step 3: Apply for the IPO

Step 4: Add bidding details such as quantity, amount, and more.

Step 5: Lastly, enter UPI ID to make payment.

How to apply for Paytm IPO via your bank site

It should be noted that for the bank sites, the option generally opens between 5 am and 11 am

Step 1: Log in to net banking account.

Step 2: Head to the investment section and select the IPO option shown on the screen.

Step 3: Add investment and bank account details and complete the verification.

Step 4: Select Paytm IPO from the list

Step 5: Enter the number of shares and bid price.

Step 6: Accept ‘terms and conditions’ documents and submit your application.