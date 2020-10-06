comscore Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
  • Home
  • News
  • Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
News

Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users

News

The launch of Paytm's App Store will give direct competition to Google's Play store for the Android OS.

  • Published: October 6, 2020 12:17 AM IST
Paytm-Mini-App-Store-

Digital payment platform, Paytm, has launched its new Mini App Store following a dispute with Google. The launch of Paytm’s App Store will give direct competition to Google’s Play store for the Android OS. The company claims that more than 300 apps like Decathlon, Ola, Rapido, and Dominos Pizza will join the Paytm App Store. Also Read - Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

Google tightened App Store rules

Both companies dispute increased when Paytm was temporarily banned from the Google Play Store. Last month, Google accused Paytm of violating Play store rules and promoting gambling activities. After Paytm, Google had sent a notice to food aggregator platforms like Swiggy and Zomato on a similar charge. However, now all three apps have returned to the Google Play store. Also Read - Upcoming Realme Q-series phone with Android 11 passes 3C certification

Indian app developers felt the need for the indigenous App Store after a dispute with Google. In such a situation, the Mini App Store has been launched by Paytm. According to Paytm, the Indian app developer will benefit from this Mini App Store. Simply put, the Indian app developer in the Paytm App Store will not have to pay 30 percent commission. Also, easy purchase guidelines can be availed. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Google Play store has announced a change in the app purchase guidelines. After these changes, developers will have to pay 30 percent commission to the company to purchase any app. Along with this, Google’s billing service will have to be used to download most apps and buy subscriptions.

App developers currently have more than 2 billion monthly active users on Google Play. It will be mandatory to connect such an app with Google pay billing system. For this, the app developers have been given time till 30 September 2021 by the company. However, the app developers have accused both Google and Apple that they charge more fees on their behalf.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 6, 2020 12:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
News
Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Review

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

iPhone 11 to cost less than Rs 50,000 during Amazon sale

Deals

iPhone 11 to cost less than Rs 50,000 during Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users

Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 soon

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more

Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users

News

Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh

Smart TVs

Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh
Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details
Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

News

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 11 जल्द ही होगा अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर उपलब्ध, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन के फ्रंट कैमरा की डिटेल्स आईं सामने, ये होंगी खूबियां

Lumiford ने तीन स्टाइलिश ईयरफोन्स किए लॉन्च, कीमत 499 रुपये से शुरू

Poco X3 Camera Review : जानें कितना दमदार है 64MP वाले फोन की कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
News
Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users
Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 soon

News

Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 soon
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online
Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more

News

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more
Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

News

Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers