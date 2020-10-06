Paytm launches its own Mini App Store for Android users

Digital payment platform, Paytm, has launched its new Mini App Store following a dispute with Google. The launch of Paytm’s App Store will give direct competition to Google’s Play store for the Android OS. The company claims that more than 300 apps like Decathlon, Ola, Rapido, and Dominos Pizza will join the Paytm App Store. Also Read - Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

Google tightened App Store rules

Both companies dispute increased when Paytm was temporarily banned from the Google Play Store. Last month, Google accused Paytm of violating Play store rules and promoting gambling activities. After Paytm, Google had sent a notice to food aggregator platforms like Swiggy and Zomato on a similar charge. However, now all three apps have returned to the Google Play store. Also Read - Upcoming Realme Q-series phone with Android 11 passes 3C certification

Indian app developers felt the need for the indigenous App Store after a dispute with Google. In such a situation, the Mini App Store has been launched by Paytm. According to Paytm, the Indian app developer will benefit from this Mini App Store. Simply put, the Indian app developer in the Paytm App Store will not have to pay 30 percent commission. Also, easy purchase guidelines can be availed. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Google Play store has announced a change in the app purchase guidelines. After these changes, developers will have to pay 30 percent commission to the company to purchase any app. Along with this, Google’s billing service will have to be used to download most apps and buy subscriptions.

App developers currently have more than 2 billion monthly active users on Google Play. It will be mandatory to connect such an app with Google pay billing system. For this, the app developers have been given time till 30 September 2021 by the company. However, the app developers have accused both Google and Apple that they charge more fees on their behalf.