Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds

Paytm Money users can continue to invest via Android and iOS apps, and the company notes that it'll introduce the ability to invest through web platform soon.

  Published: April 15, 2019 3:40 PM IST
Paytm has launched the web and mobile web version of its ‘Paytm Money’ investment platform. The subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited, that owns and operates Paytm, today announced Paytm Money’s web version as well, but it’ll be limited to discovery and research of mutual funds for now.

Meanwhile, Paytm Money users can continue to invest via Android and iOS apps, and the company notes that it’ll introduce the ability to invest through web platform soon. The online platform on web and mobile will assists users for mutual fund discovery. Additionally, Paytm has extended support for popular features like Search, Best Rated Mutual Funds, AMC & Fund Manager discovery through the web platform.

“Many of our users had requested for availability of Paytm Money on web and mobile web platforms for research & discovery of Mutual Funds, this launch is aimed towards serving our investors on platforms of their choice. In the next phase, we also plan to introduce ability to invest, manage investments & portfolio and advisory products as well on web.” said Pravin Jadhav, Director of Paytm Money.

The online platform for mutual fund investments is known for providing the comprehensive data about mutual funds to its users. Paytm Money includes details of all schemes, latest NAVs, fund manager profiles, riskometers, benchmarks, portfolio holdings, sector exposure, scheme exit loads, ratings and more such information to help users take an informed investment decision.

Paytm claims that within a few months of Paytm Money launch, it has witnessed over 1 million users making it the largest commission-free platform for mutual fund investments in India. Recently, Paytm received approval from SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to offer stock broking service. It will enable Paytm Money to start offering features such as the ability to trade in equities and cash segments.

  Published Date: April 15, 2019 3:40 PM IST

