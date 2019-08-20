Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

The Paytm app now allows you to scan any Quick response (QR) code, be it BHIM UPI or Google Pay. To recall, Paytm introduced QR code-based payments to enable merchants, irrespective of the size of their business, to receive money directly into their bank account. Now, “people do not have to fill different fields – ranging from phone numbers and UPI PIN to bank account no. and IFSC – to make a digital payment,” Paytm said.

One can download the Paytm app through Google Play Store in order to instantly make UPI-based payments. After downloading it, open the Paytm app and tap on ‘Pay,’ which you will find on the top-left side of your screen. Now, you can simply scan the Paytm QR code or any UPI QR code available at the merchant store. The app will then automatically detect the QR and redirect you on the next ‘Payments’ page.

You then just need to enter the amount and choose the linked bank account. Users can then enter UPI PIN and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your payment will get confirmed, which you can show to the merchant if you desire. “At Paytm, we always believe in providing flexibility to our users to choose their preferred mode of payment. Now with interoperable UPI, they also get the flexibility to scan any QR code through their Paytm app for instant payments,” Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President at Paytm said.

“More and more users are linking their bank accounts with Paytm UPI and are conveniently paying at their neighborhood stores, restaurants, fuel stations, pharmacies, hospitals, etc. We will continue to innovate, add new features and enhance our users’ experience,” IANS reported. Separately, last month, it was reported that Paytm registered over 70 crore transactions in the month of June. The report also mentioned that the number was more than the total transactions done by other UPI-based payment apps.