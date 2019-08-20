comscore Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
  • Home
  • News
  • Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

News

Paytm introduced QR code-based payments to enable merchants, irrespective of the size of their business, to receive money directly into their bank account. Now, you can scan any QR code using Paytm to make UPI payments.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 1:44 PM IST
paytm-logo-stock-image-bgr-india

The Paytm app now allows you to scan any Quick response (QR) code, be it BHIM UPI or Google Pay. To recall, Paytm introduced QR code-based payments to enable merchants, irrespective of the size of their business, to receive money directly into their bank account. Now, “people do not have to fill different fields – ranging from phone numbers and UPI PIN to bank account no. and IFSC – to make a digital payment,” Paytm said.

One can download the Paytm app through Google Play Store in order to instantly make UPI-based payments. After downloading it, open the Paytm app and tap on ‘Pay,’ which you will find on the top-left side of your screen. Now, you can simply scan the Paytm QR code or any UPI QR code available at the merchant store. The app will then automatically detect the QR and redirect you on the next ‘Payments’ page.

Paytm registered over 70 crore transactions in June, more than UPI-based apps

Also Read

Paytm registered over 70 crore transactions in June, more than UPI-based apps

You then just need to enter the amount and choose the linked bank account. Users can then enter UPI PIN and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your payment will get confirmed, which you can show to the merchant if you desire. “At Paytm, we always believe in providing flexibility to our users to choose their preferred mode of payment. Now with interoperable UPI, they also get the flexibility to scan any QR code through their Paytm app for instant payments,” Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President at Paytm said.

Paytm will invest Rs 250 crore to expand Paytm QR, company says

Also Read

Paytm will invest Rs 250 crore to expand Paytm QR, company says

“More and more users are linking their bank accounts with Paytm UPI and are conveniently paying at their neighborhood stores, restaurants, fuel stations, pharmacies, hospitals, etc. We will continue to innovate, add new features and enhance our users’ experience,” IANS reported. Separately, last month, it was reported that Paytm registered over 70 crore transactions in the month of June. The report also mentioned that the number was more than the total transactions done by other UPI-based payment apps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 1:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
News
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Gaming

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

News

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know

News

Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India
Apple signs a sales deal with Paytm Mall for iPhone and iPad devices

News

Apple signs a sales deal with Paytm Mall for iPhone and iPad devices

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flybot ने भारत में 4 इनईयर वायरलैस ईयरफोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 1299 रुपये से शुरू

Realme 5 और Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Nokia 105 (2019) भारत में 1,199 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
News
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India
Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

News

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones
Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

News

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27