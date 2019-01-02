comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers
News

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

News

Payments banks can accept deposits from individuals and small businesses up to Rs 1 lakh per account.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 5:03 PM IST
paytm-stock-image-bgr-india

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has said it has resumed Know Your Customer (KYC) process as well as onboarding new customers after receiving a formal nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PPBL in June last year was asked to stop adding new customers after an audit by the RBI that made some observations about the bank’s KYC processes.

In July last year, its then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Renu Satti resigned from her position and took on the mandate of heading Paytm’s retail initiative. The bank had roped in veteran banker Satish Gupta as its managing director and CEO in October.

“PPBL has received a formal nod from the RBI to start onboarding new customers while resuming KYC for the bank as well as wallet customers starting from December 31, 2018,” PPBL said in its latest statement.

The statement added that potential customers would now be able to open their savings or current account with PPBL.

Payments banks can accept deposits from individuals and small businesses up to Rs 1 lakh per account.

PPBL aims to acquire 100 million additional customers by the end of 2019, the statement said.

“PBBL is on a mission to facilitate the last-mile delivery of banking services to each and every Indian. It also envisions catalysing the digital adoption and acquainting more people with the touch-of-a-button experience,” Gupta said.

Paytm commenced its payments bank operations in 2017. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds the majority share in PPBL, with the rest being held by Alibaba-backed One97 Communications. However, the Chinese entity does not have a direct shareholding in the payments bank.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Xiaomi teases the launch of Mi Purely Air Mask tomorrow

Samsung reports increase in revenue as profits fall in India

Huawei Mate 20 Pro spotted in Comet Blue and Fragrant Red colors

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers
Paytm Happy New Year Sale: Premium big-screen Samsung, LG, Panasonic TV offers

Deals

Paytm Happy New Year Sale: Premium big-screen Samsung, LG, Panasonic TV offers
Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

News

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge
Xiaomi Mi Pay Beta: How to register and get started

How To

Xiaomi Mi Pay Beta: How to register and get started
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and others get price cut

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and others get price cut

हिंदी समाचार

HMD Global अपकमिंग नोकिया 9 PureView के अपग्रेड मॉडल पर कर रहा है काम

Realme Yo! Days सेल 7 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, U1 के नए कलर वेरिएंट के साथ एसेसरीज पर मिलेगी जबरदस्त डील

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia projector (Youth Edition), जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

गूगल Pixel 3 Lite और Pixel 3 XL Lite के लॉन्च डेट का खुलासा

फेसबुक ला रहा है ये फीचर, मोबाइल की बैटरी होगी कम खर्च

News

Xiaomi teases the launch of Mi Purely Air Mask tomorrow
News
Xiaomi teases the launch of Mi Purely Air Mask tomorrow
Samsung reports increase in revenue as profits fall in India

News

Samsung reports increase in revenue as profits fall in India
Huawei Mate 20 Pro spotted in Comet Blue and Fragrant Red colors

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro spotted in Comet Blue and Fragrant Red colors
E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears

News

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

News

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report