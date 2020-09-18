comscore Paytm says it will be back as Google deletes it from Play Store | BGR India
News

Paytm assures it will be back after being removed from Google Play Store

News

Google has removed the Paytm app from the Play Store after the latter violated gambling policies. Paytm says the app will work normally and updates will be halted temporarily.

  Updated: September 18, 2020 3:59 PM IST
Paytm

Google has taken off the Paytm app from the Play Store. Although the reason for the takedown remains unclear, Google has hinted at Paytm violating its gambling policies. Google is yet to give out formal statements on the same. Paytm says that the app will continue to function normally and only updates to the app will be halted temporarily. Currently, the Play Store only retains the Paytm for Business and Paytm Money apps from One97 Communications. Also Read - Google Play Store से हटा Paytm App, कुछ समय तक नहीं रहेगा उपलब्ध, जानें वजह

Reports suggest that Google had notified the developers for violating the guidelines and was in touch with the developers. It seems that the developers failed to respond, leading Google to remove the app from its Play Store. The ban is currently limited to the Play Store as Paytm is still available to download on the Apple App Store. Also Read - Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS device launched, introductory monthly rental is Rs 499

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Although Google hasn’t given out a formal statement, it has released an updated blog post for violation of gambling policies. Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, has detailed the updated policies for gambling apps. “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” she states. Also Read - How To Use Paytm : पेटीएम को ऐसे करें यूज, दो क्लिक में करें पेमेंट और रुपये रिसीव

Paytm App

Paytm App has disappered from the Play Store

“We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” she added.

Paytm has reached out to its customers and stakeholders with a tweet, assuring that the app will back online soon. Paytm money of customers will be safe and those who have it installed can continue to use it as intended. Updates to the app will only be halted temporarily.

Paytm allows a lot of essential services apart from its wallet payment system. You can pay bills for electricity and telephone directly from the app. Additionally, the Mall offers an extension to shop online from a wide range of products.

Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

Paytm not the only app banned by Google

Paytm isn’t the first app of significant importance banned by Google this year. That honor goes to Epic Games’ Fortnite. Epic introduced an in-game payment system that bypassed the Google Play system of payments. Google took down Fortnite form its Play Store and ever since then, it hasn’t restored it. However, Epic Games offers its Fortnite installer as a sideload option for interested players. Additionally, Samsung users can download it directly from the Galaxy Store.

  Published Date: September 18, 2020 3:06 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 18, 2020 3:59 PM IST

