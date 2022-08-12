comscore Paytm shares slid 6.2% as Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as CEO
Paytm shares slid over 6 percent as Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as CEO

Paytm shares have fallen 6.2 percent on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the reappointment of its chief executive, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

  • Published: August 12, 2022 1:18 PM IST
vijaypaytm

Shares of India’s digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2 percent on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm’s opposition to the reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank’s guidelines for digital lending apps. Also Read - Paytm's revenue witnesses a growth of 89 percent to Rs 1,680 crore in Q1 FY23

Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and managing director at the annual general meeting next week. Also Read - How to recharge your BSNL number online: A step-by-step guide

“Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however these have not played out. We believe the board must consider professionalising the management,” IIAS said in a report dated August 9. Also Read - Paytm Mall data breach: Company claims report is false and unsubstantiated

Paytm’s parent One97 Communications Ltd, backed by China’s Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group, posted a loss of Rs 6.44 billion ($80.83 million) for the June quarter last week, but said it was on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023.

IIAS also raised concerns that Sharma’s overall remuneration, estimated to be Rs 7.96 billion for fiscal 2023, was higher than that of CEOs of all the S&P BSE Sensex companies, most of which were profitable.

Adding to its woes, Paytm told investors on Thursday that the latest guidelines by the central bank on increased scrutiny over digital lending apps could operationally impact its buy-now-pay-later business. read more

“In the interim, we believe Paytm’s lending business disbursement growth may be affected,” Macquarie analysts wrote in a note.

Separately, Paytm said macroeconomic challenges may lead to “slight moderation” in its growth. The company posted a nearly 300 percent jump in loan disbursals in July.

— Reuters

