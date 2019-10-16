comscore Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra
Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know

The Paytm traffic challan feature is available in states, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and more.

Paytm has entered into a strategic partnership with Maharashtra Traffic Police to enable digital challan payments on its platform. So now one can make traffic e-challan payments using the company’s website or the Paytm app. The traffic challan feature is currently available in six states including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The list now also includes Maharashtra.

Commenting on the company’s traffic challan feature, Paytm Spokesperson said, “We understand that managing challan payments is a tedious task for authorities. This facility will help ease out operational complexity typically associated with challan payments and enable everyone to reap benefits of digitization. We would like to thank the Maharashtra Traffic Police Department for trusting Paytm and we look forward to taking up more such partnerships in the near future.”

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions reported in July

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions reported in July

Vinay Kargaonkar, Addl DGP (Traffic), Maharashtra said, “This new facility will help save considerable time and effort of users. It will also help the free traffic department’s resources from challan collection activities. It will generate greater visibility of challan collections and help the traffic department in streamlining their processes.”

Separately, Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) led the rankings in the number of digital transactions done in July, a report by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) said. “MeiTY has set up the ‘Digital Payment Mission’ with a target of 4,019 crore digital payment transactions in FY 2019-2020. And PPB reached 102.01 percent of the set target,” Paytm Payments Bank said.

PPB’s spokesperson says the company had set a target of 5 billion digital transactions for this year. But it reported 1.3 billion transactions in the first three months of 2019. The bank has also on-boarded almost 1 million rural merchants in the same period. The company also reported one of the highest rates of successful transactions in the month, with 0.03 percent of the transactions on UPI being declined, as per a report.

  Published Date: October 16, 2019 5:13 PM IST

