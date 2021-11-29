Paytm is making daily commuting easier and more convenient than ever before. Earlier on Monday, the Paytm Payments Bank introduced a universal card, which will allow users to make metro, bus, rail travel, parking, and other payments via online and offline mode. The card is called Paytm Transit Card. Also Read - Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

The company unveiled the Transit Card with the ‘One Nation, One Card’ motto. The idea is to offer millions of Indians one physical card for all day-to-day requirements. The card can also be used to withdraw cash from the ATM. Also Read - How to buy Paytm shares: Popular platforms to open demat account

With the introduction of the Paytm Transit Card, users will no longer need to carry multiple cards. To start with, the Paytm Transit Card will start rolling out in partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail. Also Read - Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

The tech company believes that the card will help more than 50 lakh riders using metro/bus/train services regularly with seamless connectivity. The Transit card is already available in the Delhi Airport Express line and Ahmedabad Metro.

Users can apply for the Transit card via Paytm and also recharge and track all transactions within the Paytm app itself. The app is available for download free of cost on both the Google Play store and the App Store.

Once the application is submitted, the Paytm Transit card will be delivered to the doorstep. There’s also an option for users to purchase the card from designed sales points. The card can be directly linked to the Paytm wallet.

Announcing the Transit card, Paytm said that it is India’s largest acquirer of Toll Plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program. The company is also said to have enabled 280 toll plazas across the National & State highways to collect toll charges via digital mode.