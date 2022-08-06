comscore Paytm Q1 revenue: Reports 89 percent jump to Rs 1,680 crore in Q1 FY 2023
  • Home
  • News
  • Paytms Revenue Jumps 89 Percent Rs 1680 Crore Q1 Fy23
News

Paytm's revenue witnesses a growth of 89 percent to Rs 1,680 crore in Q1 FY23

News

Paytm's contribution profit grew 197 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 726 crore, leading to an increase in contribution margin to 43 percent of revenues in comparison to 35 percent in Q4FY22.

Paytm

Paytm

Digital financial services giant One97 Communications, which operates the brand Paytm, on Friday reported its Q1FY23 results, where it saw a massive jump in revenue from operations driven by strong monetisation in payments, device subscriptions and accelerated adoption of high-margin businesses such as lending. Also Read - How to recharge your BSNL number online: A step-by-step guide

In addition to 89 percent Y-o-Y revenue growth to Rs 1,680 crore, the company also saw EBITDA (before ESOP) reduce to Rs 275 crore, an improvement of Rs 93 crore Q-o-Q. As a result, the company’s contribution profit grew 197 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 726 crore, leading to an increase in contribution margin to 43 percent of revenues in comparison to 35 percent in Q4FY22. Also Read - Paytm Mall data breach: Company claims report is false and unsubstantiated

Paytm’s payments services revenue grew by 69 percent Y-o-Y (3 percent Q-o-Q), supported by rapid growth in user engagement, merchant base, use cases on the Paytm super app and subscription revenue from payment devices.

The company’s user engagement, measured by monthly transacting users (MTU), grew 49 percent Y-o-Y to 74.8 million during the quarter, while the merchant base expanded 30 percent Y-o-Y to 28.3 million. This has resulted in a 101 percent Y-o-Y jump in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which stood at Rs 2.96 lakh crore during the quarter.

Paytm continues to dominate the offline payments segment, with a total of 3.8 million total devices deployed, of which 2.8 million were added in the past 12 months and 0.9 million during the quarter.

The company’s revenue from financial services grew 393 percent Y-o-Y during the quarter, led by massive growth in Paytm’s loan distribution business. During the quarter, Paytm disbursed 8.5 million loans, representing a growth of 492 percent Y-o-Y and 30 percent Q-o-Q.

The value of the loans disbursed stood at Rs 5,554 crore, marking a growth of 779 percent Y-o-Y or 56 percent Q-o-Q. Moreover, the company has now reached an annualised run rate of approximately Rs 24,000 crore of loan disbursements through its platform, with higher demand for Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), personal loans and merchant loans.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2022 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

EA Studios might be working on a Iron Man and a Black Panther game
Gaming
EA Studios might be working on a Iron Man and a Black Panther game
Independence Day sale: Best deals on smartwatches available online

Photo Gallery

Independence Day sale: Best deals on smartwatches available online

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

automobile

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 12 update for Nord CE 2 5G users

Mobiles

OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 12 update for Nord CE 2 5G users

Instagram is testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos that might roll out in next few weeks

Apps

Instagram is testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos that might roll out in next few weeks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Paytm sees a growth of 89 percent to Rs 1,680 crore in

EA Studios might be working on a Iron Man and a Black Panther game

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 12 update for Nord CE 2 5G users

Instagram is testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos that might roll out in next few weeks

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers
YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

News

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details
Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999