PayU India launches multi-functional mobile app for merchants

In a press statement on Tuesday, the company noted that the PayU mobile app enables merchants with complete account access, allowing them to manage their businesses on-the-go. They will also get real-time updates to monitor their business performance and request for payments.

  Published: September 10, 2019 5:50 PM IST
PayU logo

PayU India has launched a multi-functional mobile app for the merchants, which will allow them to track their businesses on the move. The company says that the app “aims to simplify business for the small and medium merchants and augment the ease of business for 63 million MSMEs in the country.”

In a press statement on Tuesday, the company noted that the PayU mobile app enables merchants with complete account access, allowing them to manage their businesses on-the-go. They will also get real-time updates to monitor their business performance and request for payments.

“At PayU, we consistently work towards developing innovative solutions using advanced technology to bring the best-in-class payments experience to our merchants. With this app, our goal is to empower MSMEs with a mobile channel equipped with complete account access and business management capabilities. The app will also provide instant query resolution to offer a seamless merchant experience. It is an exciting time for us since the PayU app is one of the most innovative app in this space. It strengthens our value proposition, giving us an edge above other industry players,” said Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head – Small & Medium Businesses.

Besides allowing merchants to conduct a request for payments with a few taps, the PayU mobile app also provides a detailed reporting dashboard that helps merchants analyze business performance and track revenue inflow & issue refunds.

Some of the key features and benefits of the PayU app include the ability to send payment requests via WhatsApp/ SMS/ email to customers, generate customer invoice through Itemized invoices, create a personalized website to collect payments, and provides merchants with a digital identity. The online payment solutions provider has made the app available through Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 5:50 PM IST

